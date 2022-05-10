Nellie Gorbea and Helena Foulkes aren’t besties right now

The underlying issue: With Roe v. Wade likely to be overturned in the coming months, the two pro-choice female candidates in the primary (every Democrat in the race is pro-choice) are testing out attack material on each other over who will best protect – and potentially expand – abortion rights as governor.

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea and former CVS executive Helena Foulkes took swipes at one another Monday, with Gorbea using a fundraising e-mail to once again criticize Foulkes’ 2014 donation to US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, and Foulkes firing back by questioning Gorbea’s support for former Rhode Island House speaker Nick Mattiello.

The Democratic primary for Rhode Island governor is getting chippy, and this time it has nothing to do with incumbent Dan McKee.

Advertisement

In a fundraising e-mail to supporters, Gorbea accused McConnell of stealing a US Supreme Court seat, which helped change the balance of the court.

”McConnell has always been anti-choice and has spent decades reshaping our courts to ban abortion,” the e-mail states. “That’s why it’s so shocking that Nellie’s wealthiest opponent personally contributed to his re-election campaign.”

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Foulkes has repeatedly acknowledged that she regrets the donation, but this time she fired back at Gorbea for going to door to door to support Mattiello, a Democrat who was pro-life.

”It is extremely disappointing that at a moment when reproductive rights are literally being taken away from women across the country, Secretary Gorbea would choose to attack a strongly pro-choice candidate,” Foulkes spokeswoman Audrey Lucas said. “Sadly, this is typical for career politicians who spend their time launching attacks on their opponents rather than getting things done for Rhode Islanders.

“It’s also an interesting line of criticism coming from the secretary, who started her career working for a Republican governor, refused to endorse Rhode Island’s first woman governor in her reelection, and knocked doors to help elect the pro-life speaker of the House who prevented Rhode Island from codifying Roe v. Wade into state law for years.”

Advertisement

Camp Foulkes understands that the McConnell donation is going to haunt their candidate throughout the primary, and this is their first attempt to push back on the Democratic credentials of Gorbea. If the two eventually run negative television ads against each other, you can expect these storylines to be the focus.

Meanwhile, this is the first time in months that McKee isn’t serving as the punching bag for all of his primary opponents.

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, data about the coronavirus in the state, and more. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.