Openings in trial of Louis Coleman, charged in the deadly kidnapping of Jassy Correia

But once outside, Correia became separated from her friends and was abducted, sexually assaulted, and killed by Coleman, Assistant US Attorney Elianna Nuzum told jurors during opening statements Tuesday in Coleman’s trial in federal court in Boston.

Aja Hiltz, the first witness to testify in the fatal kidnapping trial of Louis D. Coleman III , identified video surveillance showing Correia, looking glamorous in a new orange jumpsuit, standing by the bar at Venu with her three friends, then leaving together when it closed at 2 a.m.

Jassy Correia’s friend broke down and sobbed Tuesday as she testified about the last time she saw her on Feb. 24, 2019, when they spent the night dancing and drinking champagne at a Boston nightclub to celebrate Correia’s upcoming 23rd birthday.

Coleman, 36, of Providence, was indicted on a single charge of kidnapping resulting in death, which carries a mandatory life sentence if convicted. Prosecutors don’t have to prove he killed her, only that he kidnapped her, resulting in her death, and traveled across state lines.

Video surveillance shows Correia appeared intoxicated and distraught after she climbed into the passenger seat of an Uber that wasn’t hers, then was pushed out by the driver and fell to the ground, Nuzum said. She wasn’t wearing a winter coat and had taken off her shoes when Coleman, whom she didn’t know, stepped forward and took her hand.

“Whatever he said to Jassy made her feel safe enough to walk to his car with him,” Nuzum said.

Four days later, a massive search for Correia ended when State Police pulled Coleman over on Interstate 95 in Delaware and found her body in the trunk of his car. An autopsy showed she died of strangulation, suffered blunt force trauma, and Coleman’s DNA was found in her vagina, rectum, and under her fingernails, Nuzum said.

But, Coleman’s attorney, David Hoose, told jurors Coleman is not guilty of kidnapping and that is the only charge jurors should focus on because — despite allegations raised by prosecutors — he has not been charged with manslaughter, murder or rape.

Coleman “is more than a terrible series of events that took place in the early morning hours of Feb. 24, 2019,” Hoose said. “Nobody wants to be known or remembered by the worst thing of their lives.”

A handful of Coleman’s relatives and friends were seated in the gallery.

He said Coleman, who was raised in California and worked as an assistant engineer at Raytheon at the time of his arrest, saw Correia being pushed from the Uber and “is not the kind of person who is gong to stand by when a woman needs help on a cold night in the city of Boston.”

He argued that Coleman, who didn’t know Correia, wanted to “help a person in need” and she voluntarily got into his car.

“There clearly was a fight between Jassy and Louis,” said Hoose, adding that “what happened in that car was not a planned event and it was not initiated” by Coleman.

Hoose argued Correia attacked Coleman and died in the car during the confrontation. He said video surveillance will support his claim that Correia showed signs of aggression and got into a fight earlier in the night with a friend.

But during her testimony, Correia’s friend, Hiltz, said Correia was not aggressive that night, and tried to calm down a friend who was upset and yelling outside the nightclub.

She said Correia, the mother of a 2-year-old girl, was living in Lynn, but had made plans to stay with a friend in Dorchester that night and had left her belongings there. Her daughter was spending the night at her grandmother’s.

The prosecutor told jurors Correia’s father reported her missing a couple of days later when she didn’t return home, and failed to pick up her daughter or show up for work.

Boston police conducted an intense investigation and used video surveillance to identify Coleman as the man who left with Correia. They viewed video surveillance from his Chestnut Street apartment building, which showed him carrying Correia’s limp, partially nude body over his shoulder into the building just two hours after she got into his car. Jurors were shown a clip of that video during opening remarks, and another one of him dragging her into his sixth-floor apartment.

Correia’s mother, who traveled from Portugal, her father, brother, and other relatives and friends sat in the courtroom. They wiped away tears as the graphic video clips were displayed on a large monitor.

Nuzum told jurors Coleman tried to cover up the crime and dispose of Correia’s body. She said he made numerous purchases, including cleaning products, coveralls, a suitcase, duct tape, and air purifier, and did Google searches on things like “Can a person fit inside a suitcase?” and “How to pull a tooth that’s not loose.”

The evidence will prove that Correia, who weighed 119 pounds, tried to fight off the 200-pound Coleman, Nuzum said.

When Coleman was stopped in Delaware, Correia’s body was found in a suitcase in the trunk. There were cracks on the passenger side windshield. Coleman had an injury to his cheek and told police it was “from the girl,” Nuzum said.

“The evidence will show that Jassy did not consent to what he did to her,” Nuzum said.

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.