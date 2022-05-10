fb-pixel Skip to main content
Salem

Salem seeks residents for Race Equity Commission

By John Laidler Globe Correspondent,Updated May 10, 2022, 20 minutes ago

Salem is seeking residents interested in serving on a Race Equity Commission the city is forming.

There are four resident seats on the board, which was recommended in a report by a Race Equity Task Force that met last year. Resident members will be appointed to three-year terms by Mayor Kim Driscoll, subject to City Council confirmation.

The panel’s responsibilities will include implementing the Race Equity Action Plan developed by the task force, and advising city departments on ensuring their policies and programs help reduce systemic racism and bias in Salem. It also will propose initiatives to combat racism and bias in the city as a whole, help the city government implement hiring programs that increase the diversity of its workforce, and support efforts by local organizations to improve racial equity in the community.

To apply for a seat, submit a resume and brief statement of interest to Dominick Pangallo, chief of staff in the mayor’s office, at dpangallo@salem.com.

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.

