Shereen Ahmed brings her version of Eliza Doolittle to Providence

So she decided to pursue her passion for performing and landed a job with the Holland America Line cruises, where she was able to perform musical theater numbers and a variety of other musical genres. “It was so much fun,” she said. Just two weeks after her contract ended (after a year and a half working on cruise ships), Ahmed, now 28, took a chance and auditioned for what she thought was a long shot: a role in the Broadway revival of “My Fair Lady.”

But when she went to college at Towson University in Maryland, she chose to major in criminal justice. She was part of a program that worked with inmates and while it spoke to her — “I was so empathetic to these people’s stories” — she realized her empathy could potentially “get in the way of the strict boundaries of the law.”

While growing up in Baltimore, Shereen Ahmed caught the acting bug and performed in school musicals and community theater.

Much to her delight, Ahmed was cast in the show — her Broadway debut — as a member of the ensemble and understudy for the lead character, Eliza Doolittle, a rough-around-the-edges cockney woman who sells flowers and is transformed, with the help of Professor Henry Higgins, into “a woman of poise and polish.”

It was a dream come true,” said Ahmed, who was in the show at Lincoln Center’s Vivian Beaumont Theater for the entire run — from spring 2018 until July 2019 — and had numerous opportunities to play the lead role.

Her involvement with “My Fair Lady” didn’t end there. Two weeks before it closed on Broadway, she was offered the lead role in the national tour, which kicked off in Washington, D.C., in October 2019 and makes a stop at the Providence Performing Arts Center May 11-15. She is the first woman of Egyptian and Muslim descent to play the role of Eliza on a national tour (and on Broadway).

”I’m so glad that finally the door’s been open and the opportunities are there now for women like me,” she said. “I don’t think I even realized this until I was on stage and I looked out and saw my community in the audience — a woman with a [head] scarf watching ‘My Fair Lady,’ and an Egyptian family who had come just to see me. I didn’t realize how much the theater was lacking until I was able to see if for myself. I think they’re more invited into the space and the story now and it’s a really beautiful thing.”

And while the New York City-based performer said that playing Eliza has been “incredible,” she also called it a “massive undertaking.”

”I mean, look who’s played her: Julie Andrews, Audrey Hepburn, Lauren Ambrose, Laura Benanti … all of these incredible women who came before me, and I knew I had to find my own Eliza because on Broadway I was understudying her and playing someone else’s Eliza.”

Ahmed said she believes she brings a “feistiness” to the character that “I hope makes her a little bit more human.”

”I think in our conscience, Eliza can be a caricature — she makes these funny noises, she’s a funny person, and she does funny things, right? But she’s still a human being who’s in very difficult circumstances,” she said. “So I hope I’m able to bring that forward and harken back to the arguments that [George Bernard] Shaw originally intended, but also bring the laughs and the lightness and fun that we all know Eliza [conveys].”

Shaw, an English playwright and author, wrote “Pygmalion” — the inspiration for “My Fair Lady” — in 1913. In 1938, a film based on the play was released. In 1956, “My Fair Lady,” adapted from Shaw’s play and Gabriel Pascal’s film, premiered on Broadway. On the strength of such classic songs as “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “Wouldn’t It be Loverly,” and “On the Street Where You Live,” it won six Tony Awards — including best musical — and ran for 2,717 performances, making it, at the time, the longest-running musical in Broadway history.

And while “My Fair Lady” debuted on Broadway more than 60 years ago, Ahmed said there are aspects of the story that resonate with audiences today.

”It’s interesting to watch a period piece and to realize that many of the people in the audience have experienced those same situations today,” she said, “whether it be choices that women have or gender politics and class and how just being able to change your voice and your dialect can actually change your class status, which is wild.”

Ahmed said she admires her character’s strength and resilience.

”Literally, it’s just about her life and trying to better her life and find opportunity. She’s strong and ambitious and determined, and that’s the women I know in my life,” she said. “And it’s so freeing to be able to do a show that doesn’t center around her romantic interests, where there are brilliant arguments about the world and class and gender politics. It’s just such an incredible role.

”When asked what she will miss most when she leaves the show in August, Ahmed did not hesitate: “Eliza,” she said. “I think I’ll miss just being able to play an ambitious woman like her. I get really tired, of course, doing it eight times a week — it’s such a tough gig — but when I hear the overture, I’m just like ‘This story is so important. I can’t wait to tell it.’”

Ahmed said she isn’t sure what’s next for her professionally, but said, “I hope the next thing will be an extension of this.”

”Fascinating arguments and good work on stage,” she clarified. “And when that comes my way, I can’t wait.”