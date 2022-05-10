Three-alarm house fire reported in Weston

“3rd ALARM HOUSE FIRE companies currently on scene of a third alarm house fire in the 500 block of South Ave Rt30,” the department tweeted.

The town’s Fire Department confirmed via Twitter at 8:17 a.m. that firefighters were responding to the blaze at a home on the 500 block of South Avenue.

Firefighters in Weston were battling a three-alarm fire at a home Tuesday morning, officials said.

In a follow-up tweet at 8:24 a.m., fire officials confirmed that vehicular traffic was being affected due to the response.

“BE ADVISED RT 30 (South Ave) is shut down between Brown St and Winter St due to the 3rd Alarm House Fire #MATraffic,” the department tweeted.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether anyone was hurt in the fire, or how many people were evacuated.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.





