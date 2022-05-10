URI establishes scholarship program for Indiginous students

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The University of Rhode Island has established a scholarship program that this year is helping 15 citizens of the Narragansett Indian Tribe pay for their educations, the university announced Monday.

The Narragansett Undergraduate Scholarship stems from a 2017 proposal that the university's American Indian/Native American Advisory Council submitted to then-President David Dooley seeking tuition waivers for undergraduate students.

The council said that URI is a land grant institution on the traditional homelands of the Narragansett Nation, and waiving tuition for tribal members would be an important step in creating opportunities for Indigenous students.