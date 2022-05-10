Woman found dead in Falmouth home following standoff between man and police

A woman was found dead in a Falmouth home Tuesday during an armed standoff between police and a man who is now charged with her murder, Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe’s office said.
Police responded to 49 Old Main Road about 10:45 a.m. following a 911 call reporting a person had been shot, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.
When officers reached the home, they confronted a man identified as Tyler James Gibbs, 23, who was in the driveway with a gun, the statement said. Officers “kept him in view outside of the house” and entered the home, where they found “a young woman” in a bedroom upstairs who “had been shot and was no longer viable for resuscitation,” the statement said.
Officers left the home and, following a “lengthy negotiation with the suspect,” Gibbs was taken into custody by Falmouth police, the statement said. Falmouth police, State Police, and a SWAT Team were involved in the negotiations, the statement said.
Gibbs will be arraigned in Falmouth district court on a charge of first-degree murder, the statement said.
