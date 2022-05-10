Man charged in 2010 rape in New Bedford held without bail pending dangerousness ruling

Following a 30-minute hearing in Fall River Superior Court on Tuesday, Judge Gregory White ordered Trudeau to continue to be held without bail pending his ruling on dangerousness, the statement said.

Scot Trudeau, 47, is facing charges of aggravated rape and assault and battery after a rape kit taken 12 years ago was tested for the first time in February , officials said.

A Worcester man who was indicted on charges relating to the rape of a New Bedford woman in 2010 will remain jailed while a judge weighs whether the man presents a threat to the public, Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office said in a statement Tuesday.

Trudeau, who was arrested on April 29, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment last week.

Prosecutors allege that Trudeau and another man carried out their attack on March 18, 2010, when they singled out a 23-year-old woman walking on a New Bedford street. The woman was struck on the head and dragged to a secluded spot, where, prosecutors allege, Trudeau raped her while the other man held her down.

The woman described her assailants to police but couldn’t identify them because they were wearing hooded sweatshirts, Quinn said last week.

The woman was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital, where she consented to a forensic medical examination and provided biological evidence that could be submitted for DNA testing. The DNA identified in her rape kit matched a sample Trudeau provided in 2015 after he pleaded guilty in federal court to attempting to travel out of state to have sex with a minor, prosecutors said.

