Worcester police travel to D.C. on foot to honor fallen officer

Police officers in Massachusetts have begun a 425-mile (680-kilometer) journey on foot to the nation’s capital to honor an officer that drowned last year as he tried to save a teen.

Officer Enmanuel “Manny” Familia, a five-year veteran of the Worcester police department, died attempting to rescue Troy Love, a teenager who drowned in the pond at Green Hill Park on June 4, The Telegram & Gazette reported Monday. The teen also died.

Twenty officers launched their pilgrimage on Monday morning from Green Hill Park, where Familia's son Jovan was presented a baton with his father's name inscribed on it, the police department said in a Facebook post.