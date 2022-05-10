GOP fears far-right candidate will be Pennsylvania governor nominee

Mastriano is a prominent peddler of the unsubstantiated claims that widespread fraud marred the 2020 election and that Democratic Governor Tom Wolf was responsible for thousands of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes. During the pandemic, he belittled efforts to contain the virus and spread conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Doug Mastriano, 58, a state senator since 2019 and a retired Army colonel, is running to the right of the nine-person Republican field and against the party’s establishment in a state still roiled by former President Donald Trump’s baseless conspiracy theories that Democrats stole the 2020 election there.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — With six days until Pennsylvania’s primary, Republicans are openly worrying that a leading candidate in the crowded GOP field for governor is unelectable in the fall general election and will fumble away an opportunity for the party to take over the battleground state’s executive suite.

That has long made Republican Party officials and movement conservatives uncomfortable that Mastriano will be unable to win a fall general election matchup against Democrat Josh Shapiro, and they are becoming more vocal about it.

On Monday, the state Senate’s Republican floor leader, Kim Ward, endorsed a rival candidate, Dave White, and singled out Mastriano as unable to attract the moderate voters necessary to win a general election in Pennsylvania.

Mastriano “has appeal to base Republicans, but I fear the Democrats will destroy him with swing voters,” Ward wrote on her personal Facebook page. She added that “winning the primary and losing the general because the candidate is unable to get the voters in the middle, isn’t a win.”

Mike McMonagle, president of the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Coalition, said Mastriano gets a top rating from his organization because he supports a complete ban on abortion, no exceptions. But the organization is endorsing White at least in part because Mastriano “in our judgment would get clobbered by Shapiro in a general election.”

Republicans have been shut out of the governor’s office in Pennsylvania since 2014 under Wolf, who is barred by term limits from running again.

Mastriano came from nowhere in 2020 to become a rising force in right-wing politics.

He led anti-shutdown rallies during the start of the pandemic, livestreaming daily chats on Facebook and playing to conspiracy theorists. He became a key figure in the effort by Trump to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss — earning Mastriano a subpoena by the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

Neither Trump not the state Republican Party have endorsed in the primary race, leaving it that much more wide open. And Mastriano — once thought of as a fringe candidate — has outperformed expectations in a field where some candidates began with far more money or name recognition.

A recent Franklin and Marshall College poll showed 20 percent of GOP primary voters saying they support Mastriano. Bill McSwain and Lou Barletta trailed, with 12 percent and 11 percent, respectively.

Still, a large group of voters, or one-third, said they were undecided.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

W. Virginia, Nebraska voters go to polls in GOP primaries

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Roads, bridges, and former president Donald Trump are on West Virginia and Nebraska voters’ minds as they choose congressional candidates in Tuesday’s Republican primary elections.

Two incumbent GOP congressmen who have taken dramatically different approaches to their time in office are facing off in West Virginia’s Second Congressional District, one of the most-watched House primaries on the day’s ballot. Representatives David McKinley and Trump-backed Alex Mooney were pitted against each other after West Virginia lost a congressional seat based on the results of the 2020 US census.

West Virginia’s election is the first of five primaries in which two incumbent House members will face off. It will be followed by similar contests in Georgia and Michigan and in two Illinois districts.

The primary comes on the heels of a victory by Trump-endorsed conservative JD Vance, author of the best-selling memoir “Hillbilly Elegy,” who defeated six other candidates to win the Ohio Republican primary for Senate last week. The West Virginia contest will once again test the former president’s clout when his own name isn’t on the ballot.

Nebraska voters will nominate candidates on Tuesday to fill the seat abandoned by Representative Jeff Fortenberry, a Republican who resigned from office and ended his reelection bid after he was convicted of lying to federal authorities about an illegal campaign contribution. Fortenberry’s name will still appear on the ballot for the First Congressional District because he withdrew after a deadline to certify the ballot, but Senator Mike Flood, a former speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, appears to have the advantage over five other Republican candidates.

Voters will also pick nominees for Nebraska’s Second Congressional District in the Omaha area. Three-term Republican Representative Don Bacon faces a long-shot challenge from Steve Kuehl, an Omaha consultant who got a shoutout from Trump when the former president visited this month.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rep. Reed from New York resigning

NEW YORK — New York Congressman Tom Reed is resigning, leaving office more than seven months before the end of his term.

Reed said last year that he would not seek reelection after he was accused of sexual misconduct but he announced in a speech on the floor of the House that he was resigning Tuesday.

He did not give a reason for his resignation but said there is more to do to put “people before politics.”

His office did not immediately respond to messages seeking more details.

The Republican from western New York was accused of rubbing a female lobbyist’s back and unhooking her bra, without her consent, at a networking event in a Minneapolis pub in 2017.

Reed apologized days after the allegations were reported in March 2021 and said the incident occurred at a time in which he said he was “struggling” and entered treatment after realizing he was “powerless over alcohol.”

Reed, who was first elected to Congress in 2010, had said earlier in 2021 that he was considering a run for New York governor should Andrew Cuomo run again. Cuomo, a Democrat, resigned from the governor’s office in August amid sexual harassment allegations, which he denied.

Reed, when issuing his apology last year, said he would not run for any office in 2022.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s office did not immediately respond to questions about when she would call a special election to fill Reed’s seat before November’s elections.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Demonstrators leave message for Collins in chalk

Demonstrators scrawled an abortion rights chalk message across the sidewalk outside Senator Susan Collins’s home in Bangor, Maine, home over the weekend, according to authorities.

A partially redacted Bangor police report identified the complainant by name, but the Globe is withholding the name at the request of law enforcement. The Bangor Daily News previously reported that police responded to Collins’s address.

According to the report, the message, written in different chalk colors, said “Susie, please, Mainers want WHPA -----> vote yes, clean up your mess.”

The acronym refers to the Women’s Health Protection Act, a bill that would codify abortion rights into federal law as Democrats mount their response to the Supreme Court’s leaked draft decision that would overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

Collins, a centrist Republican, has voiced opposition to the bill.

Collins has said she supports abortion rights but argued that the WHPA fails to protect antiabortion providers from having to perform the procedure.

“It supersedes all other federal and state laws, including the conscience protections that are in the Affordable Care Act,” Collins told reporters at the US Capitol.

Collins told the Bangor Daily News, “We are grateful to the Bangor police officers and the city public works employee who responded to the defacement of public property in front of our home.”

TRAVIS ANDERSEN











