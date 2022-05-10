Ava Glavine’s late heroics help Lexington softball finally knock off No. 14 Woburn

Glavine clubbed a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth and finished off a complete game in the circle, lifting Lexington to a 7-6 Middlesex League Liberty Division win over 14th-ranked Woburn Tuesday afternoon.

Senior captain Ava Glavine changed that all with a swing of the bat.

The Lexington softball program had not defeated Woburn in six years.

After two innings, the Minutemen were firmly in control, holding a 4-0 advantage. The Tanners (12-3) battled back to tie it, but a solo shot from Glavine, a four-year varsity player, changed the complexion of the contest.

“That gave us all the confidence in the world for the rest of the game,” Lexington coach Mike Ng said. “She was spot on with her location and speed (in the circle), she really buckled down. That was her best game since she’s been on the team. She has the heart of a lion.”

The home run was Glavine’s second of the year and she earned her seventh win of the season, as she allowed two earned runs and four hits in the contest.

Sophomore shortstop Izzy Baron ended the game with a gorgeous double play, leaping in the air to snag a line drive and throwing to first for the force out — Glavine tossed her glove in excitement and the team mobbed the field in celebration. Baron has been an offensive dynamo for the Minutemen (8-5), hitting .475 with seven home runs and 23 RBIs on the season.

“That was definitely the signature win of the year,” said Ng. “We’re such a resilient group. The kids are preparing hard every day in practice, they are so dialed in and so focused right now.”

Northeast 18, Revere 16 — With the Golden Knights (3-5) trailing, 16-15, in the bottom of the eighth and two runners on base, Taylor Nuzzo belted a three-run homer over the fence for the walkoff win in Wakefield.

“She hits for power,” Northeast coach Bruce Rich said. “If there’s anyone at the plate for that situation, she’s the one,” citing her confidence and leadership abilities.

Northeast trailed 14-12 entering the bottom of the seventh after the Patriots rallied for four runs, but Destiny Lopez hit a two-run double to tie the game and force extras.

Both sides started with a runner on second entering extra innings. Revere surged ahead on two run-scoring hits.

Tess Machugh opened the bottom of the eighth with a double, scoring ghost-runner Carolyn Jones to cut the deficit to one. A wild pitch moved Machugh to third, and Gianna Scoppettuolo walked and stole second to put two runners on.

After a lineout to first, Nuzzo (3 for 5) delivered the winning blow.

“The kids are used to being in that situation,” Rich said. Northeast is now 2-1 in extras. “Even being down two, they were confident.”

Every time his players came off the field between innings facing a deficit, Rich encouraged them to stick with it and keep chipping away.

“They’re confident kids. They work hard, and they’re a lot of fun to be around,” Rich said.

Abington 20, Mashpee 3 — Jess Blyth earned the win, striking out 11 in the circle and finished 2 for 3 at the plate with two RBIs. Bella Abrams went 3 for 5 with three runs scored and two RBIs.

Bedford 7, Boston Latin 2 — Bella Fernald clubbed her fourth home run in the last three games, leading the No. 19 Buccaneers (8-1) to a Dual County League Foley Division win.

Beverly 3, Concord-Carlisle 1 — Noelle McLane hit a three-run home run, providing all the offense that the Panthers (9-2) would need en route to a nonleague win.

Braintree 11, Wellesley 7 — Junior Ally McNamee fanned 15 batters, giving up one earned run across 6 1/3 innings in the Bay State Conference road win for Braintree (6-7). Freshman Jaclyn McPhee went 3 for 5 at the plate, racking up three runs, three RBIs, and four stolen bases to go with a triple.

Burlington 7, Watertown 0 — Junior Cece Imbimbo struck out 19, leading the No. 3 Red Devils (14-1) to a Middlesex League Freedom Division win.

Case 8, Dighton-Rehoboth 4 — Hailey Berube collected the win in the circle and smacked a double and two RBIs at the plate, powering the Cardinals (9-4) to a South Coast Conference win. Emera Marcello notched two hits and two RBIs.

East Bridgewater 18, Hull/Cohasset 0 — Maggie Schlossberg tossed a no-hitter and struck out 12, leading the Vikings (7-6) to a South Coast Conference victory. Amanda Murphy doubled twice and compiled two runs and four RBIs and Sarah Silvia picked up two hits, five runs scored, and two RBIs to pace the offense.

Everett 3, Rockport 2 — Celeste Fuccillo struck out the side in order to preserve the one-run nonconference victory for the Crimson Tide (9-3).

Hanover 20, Pembroke 5 — Sophomores Kaelyn Chase drove in five runs, McKenzie Foley knocked in three, and freshman Abby Hanna plated seven for the Hawks (9-3) en route to a Patriot League Fisher Division.

Holbrook 4, Blue Hills 3 — Junior Alyssa Slamin went 2 for 3, scored a run and drove in two and sophomore Taylor Dolan picked up the win on the mound, striking out 11 to lead the Bulldogs (12-1) to a Mayflower Athletic Conference win.

Lynn Classical 15, Medford 2 — Junior Manuela Lizardo smacked her fourth home run of the year and sophomore Rachel Dana went 2 for 2 with three RBI to lead the Rams (10-3) to a Greater Boston League win.

Methuen 3, North Andover 1 — Mackenzie Yirrell pitched a complete game, leading the Rangers (7-4) to a Merrimack Valley Conference victory. Brigid Gaffny struck out 12 for the Scarlett Knights (8-6).

Monomoy 18, Nauset 5 — Courtney Kelley (4 for 5 with a double and two RBIs) and Lilly Furman (2 for 5, a home run, and two RBIs) powered the Sharks (10-2) to a Cape & Islands League win.

Needham 13, Natick 2 — Sarah Deroian and Maddie Baker each homered, powering the Rockets (7-4) to a Bay State Conference win.

North Reading 5, Newburyport 4 — Sophomore Keely Hannon notched 12 strikeouts, leading the Hornets (7-5) to a Cape Ann League Kinney Division win.

Norwell 4, Carver 0 — Maggie Donahue pitched a shutout for the Clippers (5-4) to take the South Shore win.

Old Rochester 8, Diman 7 — Tavish Nunes finished with a single, two doubles, and two RBIs, helping the Bulldogs (2-9) reel off a five run bottom of the seventh to earn a nonleague win.

Plymouth North 16, Hingham 14 — Meg Banzi (5 for 5, home run) Kylee Carafoli (4 for 5, home run), and Ari Durette (2 for 5, three-run home run) paced the offense for the Eagles (11-1) en route to a Patriot League Keenan Division win.

Somerset Berkley 8, New Bedford 2 — Laney Martin earned a complete game win, striking out 13 and scattering three hits and one earned run to pace the No. 20 Raiders (10-3) to a nonleague win.

Ethan Fuller, Vitoria Poejo, Joseph Pohoryles, and AJ Traub contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.