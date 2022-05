RALEIGH, N.C. — At 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy, wearing a dark checkered suit and a white mask, stepped out of an oversized SUV outside PNC Arena and walked inside to join his teammates. He was ready to play.

A team source said McAvoy, who missed Sunday afternoon’s Game 4 while in COVID protocol, was cleared, flew here Tuesday afternoon, and is expected to play in Game 5.