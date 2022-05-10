Carlos Correa can’t avoid injured list, will miss reunion series with Astros

“I don’t think I’ll be ready for at least three, four more days. So it’s just the smart decision,” Correa said. “Get another body on the bench that can go out there and help the team win.”

The move, retroactive to last Friday, was made before the Twins began a three-game series against the Houston Astros, for whom Correa played the past seven seasons. Correa will be eligible for reinstatement to the active roster next Monday, meaning he must sit out at least six more games.

The Minnesota Twins placed shortstop Carlos Correa on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday with a bruised right middle finger that wasn’t healing fast enough for him to face his former team.

Correa was hurt at Baltimore when a pitch hit his right hand while it was on the handle of the bat with him in the middle of a half-swing. The Twins initially feared he broke his finger, but a CT scan confirmed there was no fracture for the 27-year-old infielder.

Correa said Tuesday that he tried to hit and throw on Monday, but couldn’t do so without pain.

“So we said, ‘Hey, let’s take it easy. Let’s wait until it feels better.’ We’ll go from there,” Correa said.

After signing a three-year, $105.3 million contract that includes opt-out clauses after this season and next, Correa is batting .255 with five doubles, two homers, 12 runs, 11 RBIs, and eight walks in 24 games for the Twins. He was on a tear right before the injury, going 14 for 34 with eight RBIs his last eight games.

Starting pitcher Chris Paddack was also placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Monday, with right elbow inflammation. He was pulled on Sunday in the third inning. Paddack, who had Tommy John surgery in 2016 as a minor leaguer in the Padres system, said he’s getting a second opinion on his right elbow but knows that another elbow surgery is a possibility.

Mets shift Jacob deGrom to 60-day injured list, stress progress going well

Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom was moved to the 60-day injured list by the New York Mets in a procedural move that does not necessarily indicate any news about his progress in returning from a stress reaction on his right shoulder blade.

DeGrom has not pitched this season and has been expected to be sidelined at least until June. By shifting the right-hander from the 10-day IL, the NL East-leading Mets made room on their 40-man roster for lefty Locke St. John, who was waived by the Chicago Cubs.

“Everything’s going well. I’m going to stay out of the doctor-and-trainer business, but he’s where he’s supposed to be,” said New York manager Buck Showalter, who is in his first year with the Mets. “I’m not going to say ‘ahead’ or ‘behind,’ but they like the way he’s progressing.”

On April 25, the Mets said deGrom had an MRI and CT scan that showed the injury was healing and more exams would be done in May.

Tigers, as road team in Detroit, break out against Oakland

The Tigers were the visiting team in their own ballpark in the opener of a unique doubleheader caused by Major League Baseball’s lockout, ending a 27-inning scoreless streak and a six-game skid with a 6-0 victory over the reeling Oakland Athletics. Detroit was to have played three games at Oakland from April 4-6 in its second series of the season, but with the first week postponed by the lockout, MLB rescheduled one of the games as part of a doubleheader at Comerica Park. Detroit wore its white home uniforms despite batting first, and Tarik Skubal (2-2) allowed three hits in seven innings in a matchup of last-place teams. Oakland had lost 10 of 11 and was shut out for the fifth time heading into the nightcap . . . Third baseman Austin Riley became the first of four members of World Series champion Atlanta to go to a salary arbitration hearing, asking for $4.25 million rather than the team’s $3.95 million offer. A decision is expected Wednesday, along with the case of St. Louis outfielder Tyler O’Neill, which was heard last Friday . . . Major League Baseball dropped the one-game suspension of Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson for giving fans the middle finger during a game on April 20 as part of a settlement with the players’ association. He agreed to a fine as part of the settlement, which avoided an appeal.