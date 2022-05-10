Game 30: Red Sox at Braves lineups and notes

After losing their fifth straight to wrap up a 1-5 homestand on Sunday, the Red Sox had a much needed day off on Monday before embarking on a five-game road trip, beginning Tuesday night at Atlanta.
The Sox will face the Braves twice, then will have Thursday off before opening a three-game series at Texas.
Garrett Whitlock will be on the mound as the Sox hope to turn things around. In his most recent start against the Los Angeles Angels last Wednesday, he retired the first 13 batters he faced before allowing a single in the fifth inning. Whitlock gave up two runs and struck out nine over a career-high five innings.
Here is a preview.
Lineups
RED SOX (10-19): TBA
Pitching: RHP Garrett Whitlock (1-1, 1.25 ERA)
BRAVES (14-16): TBA
Pitching: RHP Kyle Wright (3-1, 1.74 ERA)
Time: 7:20 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, TBS, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Wright: Christian Arroyo 0-3, Xander Bogaerts 0-1, Jackie Bradley Jr. 1-3, Bobby Dalbec 0-2, Rafael Devers 0-1, J.D. Martinez 0-4, Kevin Plawecki 1-2, Alex Verdugo 0-3
Braves vs. Whitlock: Ronald Acuña Jr. 0-2, Ozzie Albies 0-2, William Contreras 0-2, Adam Duvall 0-1, Guillermo Heredia 1-2, Matt Olson 0-1, Austin Riley 0-1, Dansby Swanson 0-1
Stat of the day: Whitlock leads the majors with a 0.69 WHIP and a .185 opponent’s on-base percentage. Opponents are hitting just .143 against him.
Notes: Rafael Devers has recorded a hit in 25 of his 29 games this season, including 10 multi-hit games (tied with Xander Bogaerts for the team lead). … J.D. Martinez owns the longest active hitting streak in the AL (.348 average, 16-for-46, six doubles, two home runs. … Wright has two career appearances, one start, against the Red Sox. He has a 2.08 ERA after allowing two runs in 8 ⅔ innings. Atlanta right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. has reached base in 23 straight games, the longest in the National League. His streak dates back to June 25, before a season-ending knee injury on July 10. He has reached safely in all nine games played this year.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.