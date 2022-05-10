Game 30: Red Sox at Braves lineups and notes

After losing their fifth straight to wrap up a 1-5 homestand on Sunday, the Red Sox had a much needed day off on Monday before embarking on a five-game road trip, beginning Tuesday night at Atlanta.

The Sox will face the Braves twice, then will have Thursday off before opening a three-game series at Texas.

Garrett Whitlock will be on the mound as the Sox hope to turn things around. In his most recent start against the Los Angeles Angels last Wednesday, he retired the first 13 batters he faced before allowing a single in the fifth inning. Whitlock gave up two runs and struck out nine over a career-high five innings.