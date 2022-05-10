Is it already too late for the 2022 Red Sox?

Based on the projected performances of their players, the Sox entered the year being given a 61.3 percent chance of reaching the playoffs by Fangraphs. That has plummeted to 20.1 percent, and even that mark seems generous given the team’s awful performance along with growing injury concerns for the starting rotation.

The Red Sox’ shocking start (10-19) is one of the worst in franchise history. Less than five weeks into the season, it’s already fair to suggest that the team’s chances of reaching the postseason are dwindling toward nothing if not yet extinguished.

It’s too early for it to be too late. Or is it?

So, is there a silver lining, some team to offer a precedent that suggests the Sox can overcome such a horrendous start?

If there is one, you’ve got to look awfully hard to find it.

This season marks just the third time in the last 56 years and the 15th time in franchise history that the Sox have won no more than 10 of their first 29 games. None of the other 14 editions reached the postseason, and all but one finished with a losing record.

Not a single one of the 73 teams from 1995 (the introduction of the wild card) through 2021 that opened with a 10-19 record (or worse) played beyond the end of the regular season. (Six teams that opened with 11-18 records — 2.5 percent of the 242 playoff teams from 1995 through 2021 — reached the postseason.)

An ominous start This season marks the 15th time in Red Sox franchise history that they've gotten off to a 10-19 start (or worse). They finished with losing records in all but one of the prior 14 seasons. Year Record after 29 games Final record 1906 6-23 49-105-1 1907 10-19 59-90-6 1908 9-20 75-79-1 1923 10-19 61-91-2 1925 8-21 47-105 1926 9-20 46-107-1 1927 9-20 51-103 1929 8-21 58-96-1 1932 5-24 43-111 1933 10-19 63-86 1954 10-19 69-85-2 1966 8-21 72-90 1996 10-19 85-77 2020 9-20 24-36 2022 10-19 ?? SOURCE : Baseball-Reference.com

The last team to reach the playoffs after a start as bad as the Sox’ was the 1989 Blue Jays, who benefited from an uninspiring American League East to overcome their 10-19 start to win the division with an 89-73 record. This year’s AL East will not be as forgiving.

That said, it’s a bit narrow to look solely at the start of the season as an indication of a team’s chances. After all, a 10-19 stretch (or worse) counts the same regardless of whether it occurs in April or August.

So, what happens when a team goes through a 10-19 stretch at any point in a season? The 2021 Red Sox are pleased not to have found out.

Their worst 29-game run was an 11-18 slog through August. Had that stretch been 10-19 — just one game worse — they would have fallen from the fourth seed in the AL to a tie for the sixth, with a play-in game against the Blue Jays for the right to head to New York for the Wild Card Game. That single-game “worst stretch” difference might have represented the margin between advancing within two games of the World Series and not playing a single playoff game.

But thanks to Baseball-Reference.com’s Stathead tool, it’s possible to identify other playoff teams that endured woeful stretches at some point in the season that were as bad — or worse — than the current Red Sox month-long stroll across broken glass. In fact, 42 of the 242 playoff teams in the wild-card era (17.4 percent) overcame a stretch of 10-19 or worse yet reached the postseason.

The Red Sox are not among them. Since the introduction of the wild-card round, the Red Sox have had 10 seasons in which they had a 29-game stretch of 10-19 or worse. Those seasons — 1996, 1997, 2000, 2001, 2006, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, and 2020 — feature a common thread: no postseason.

Advertisement

However, it’s also worth noting that five of those teams (1996, 2000, 2001, 2006, and 2011) finished with records of .500 or better, including four that had at least 85 wins. That’s significant in a year where the playoffs have been expanded to six teams from each league rather than five.

The 2011 Red Sox finished with a 90-72 record (fifth best in the AL, in the last season before a second wild card) despite their season-ending 8-21 collapse. The 2000 Red Sox (85-77) had the sixth-best record in the AL despite a 9-20 stretch. The 1996 Red Sox (85-77) would have finished in a tie for the sixth-best record in the AL after a 10-19 start.

In other words, under the expanded 12-team playoff format, the Red Sox would have reached the playoffs in three of the 10 years where they had a 10-19 stretch, a sliver of hope for a team that has seen few.

That said, it remains hard to fathom that the Red Sox’ chief source of optimism in the first half of May is an expanded playoff field that gives the team slightly more latitude to escape its season-opening derailment.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.