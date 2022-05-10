Kyle Lowry’s hamstring rules him out of Game 5 of Heat-76ers

He missed four games earlier in the postseason because of the hamstring problem, then aggravated it in Miami’s Game 4 loss on Sunday. Lowry continued playing through much of that game, limping at times and finishing 3 for 10 from the floor, 0 for 6 on 3-pointers in Miami’s 116-108 loss.

Lowry’s leg issue forced the Miami Heat to rule out their starting point guard for Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Kyle Lowry’s strained left hamstring has sent him back to the bench.

“I know how competitive Kyle is and how much he wants to be out there, particularly at this point in his career,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Tuesday. “This is what he’s playing for, these moments. ... I do feel for him.”

The Heat and 76ers are knotted at 2-2 going into Tuesday’s fifth game of the series. Lowry was with the Heat for their gameday shootaround practice Tuesday morning — “as active as anybody,” Spoelstra said — and will be listed as day to day going forward.

Game 6 is Thursday in Philadelphia. Game 7, if necessary, would be Sunday in Miami, which is also the first possible start date of the Eastern Conference finals.

Lowry got treatment Monday and was hopeful of getting onto the court for Game 5. It didn’t take the Heat long to determine that wouldn’t be possible.

“I’ll put it this way: You don’t want to play with it,” Lowry said after Game 4 on Sunday night.

Spurs owner insists NBA team will stay in San Antonio

San Antonio Spurs owner Peter J. Holt told fans not to worry: The team isn’t going anywhere.

A plan to have the Spurs play a few games in Austin, 80 miles away, had raised some local anxiety that the owners may be considering moving the team.

“I want to reassure you that the Spurs are in San Antonio to stay,” Holt said in a message posted on Twitter.

“My family became involved in the Spurs in the 90s because there was a real threat the team would be moved. We would not let that happen then and we will not let that happen now,” Holt said. “There are no Spurs without the city and the people of San Antonio.”

Bexar County owns AT&T Stadium where the Spurs play home games. County commissioners last week raised concerns about the team’s request to play two homes games in Austin’s new Moody Center, which will host University of Texas games. A team official told the commission the franchise is simply trying to expand its brand.

Austin’s soaring popularity and an influx of large corporations who could be major team sponsors have made San Antonio officials nervous that Texas’ capital city could lure away the Spurs. San Antonio was stung a few years ago when Major League Soccer opted to expand in Austin instead of the Alamo City.

Bucks, Hawks to play two preseason games in Abu Dhabi

The Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks will have two preseason matchups at Abu Dhabi in October, marking the NBA’s first games in the United Arab Emirates and the Arabian Gulf.

The two exhibitions will take place Oct. 6 and Oct. 8 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

They’re the third and fourth international preseason games known to be on next season’s schedule.

The Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards are heading to Saitama, Japan, for games on Sept. 30 and Oct. 2. Those will be the first games for the NBA outside of North America since Jan. 24, 2020, when Milwaukee and Charlotte met in Paris for a regular-season game about six weeks before the global pandemic started.

The last time the NBA traveled overseas for preseason contests was October 2019, when Sacramento and Indiana played twice in Mumbai, Houston and Toronto played twice in Saitama and the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn played a pair of games in China.