MLB reaches settlement in principle on employment case with minor leaguers

The parties in the Senne v. Major League Baseball case that has been winding its way through the court system since 2014 have agreed to “a confidential memorandum of understanding,” read a letter signed by the lead attorneys in the case. It remains subject to ratification by both sides, and the players’ council said in a statement it could not comment until preliminary approval papers were filed. It sought until July 11 to do so.

Minor league baseball players and Major League Baseball have reached a settlement in a long-standing class action suit arguing whether they are MLB employees, with the expected reward for the former potentially significant back-pay damages and a significantly changed wage structure.

The trial was set to begin June 1. In the fall of 2020, the US Supreme Court declined MLB’s appeal to review, sending the case to the California district court.

It was there the players scored a victory in March, when Chief Magistrate Judge Joseph Spero issued a summary judgment that supported the players’ claims, making them covered by state and federal minimum wage and overtime regulations. The only dollar figure on what damages could have looked like was $1.88 million that Spero wrote the plaintiffs were entitled to for California wage statement violations.

The prospect of a jury finding MLB on the hook for millions of dollars more was one force believed to be behind MLB’s desire to settle.

Along with the specific size of the settlement, still to be determined is the weight Spero’s pre-trial rulings will carry in how MLB pays its minor leaguers going forward.

