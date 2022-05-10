Nickelodeon to televise NFL game on Christmas Day

The Dolphins signed running back Sony Michel to a one-year, $2.1 million contract, bringing a South Florida native back to his home area. Michel has been part of two Super Bowl-winning teams in his four NFL seasons, after helping New England win a title in the 2018 season and the Rams win the crown last season.

Call it a slime-time matchup: The NFL game on Christmas Day between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams will be broadcast by Nickelodeon. The network, which previously televised two playoff games, and CBS will handle TV duties Dec. 25 at 4:30 p.m. The Super Bowl champion Rams will host the game, which also will be streamed by Paramount+. Another twist in the schedule, which will be released in full Thursday night, will have a doubleheader on the second Monday night of the schedule — with an overlap. On Sept. 19, the Tennessee Titans will be at the Buffalo Bills for a 7:15 p.m. kickoff. At 8:30 p.m., the Minnesota Vikings take on the Eagles in Philadelphia. Usually, any Monday night doubleheader has had one game at a time.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Soccer

Liverpool level on points with Manchester City

Liverpool recovered from conceding in the third minute to beat Aston Villa, 2-1, at Birmingham, England and move level on points with Manchester City in the Premier League title race. City, which leads thanks to its superior goal difference, plays its game in hand against Wolverhampton Wednesday. The two title rivals will then only have two more league games to play. Sadio Mane scored the winner for Liverpool at Villa Park, heading home a cross from Luis Diaz in the 65th minute.

Advertisement

UEFA approves first phase to expanded Champions League in 2024

A scaled-back first phase to the expanded Champions League in 2024 was approved by UEFA to quell a backlash around Europe. The reformatted group stage has been reduced from 10 rounds to eight, and backup places for teams based on historical performance have been replaced with a qualification method that rewards the most successful nations more recently in European football. The stage will still grow from 32 to 36 teams based around a single standings rather than eight groups.

Advertisement

Boxing

No charges against Tyson in plane skirmish

Authorities will not file criminal charges against former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson after he was recorded on video last month punching a fellow first-class passenger aboard a plane at San Francisco International Airport last month, prosecutors announced. The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said it has closed the case and decided against pursuing charges based on “the circumstances surrounding the confrontation.” Police previously said that the victim had provided few details about the altercation and refused to cooperate with the investigation. Representatives for Tyson, 55, previously said the boxer was on a flight with “an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat.”