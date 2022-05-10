Red Sox get back in the swing at last, with Rafael Devers slamming Atlanta

Boston drew a season-high seven walks, two coming in their six-run frame. Atlanta chipped away against five Boston pitchers, getting within 6-3 against starter Garrett Whitlock and 6-4 in the seventh against Hansel Robles, but the Red Sox added three more in the ninth against old friend Tyler Thornburg.

Rafael Devers gave them a break in a big way Tuesday in suburban Atlanta, connecting for a second-inning grand slam that keyed a convincing 9-4 victory over the Atlanta Braves to end Boston’s five-game losing streak.

The Red Sox offense has been desperate for a big swing this season, admitting to the pressure of the moment — and their deepening bad start — weighing on their minds.

Trevor Story cracked a two-run single in that ninth inning rally. He was 2-for-5, his average nosing up to .204, while Xander Bogaerts had three of Boston’s 11 hits.

Observations from the game:

⋅ The Red Sox hadn’t scored six runs in a game since April 27 against Toronto. They had just five total runs in their prior four games. On Tuesday against Braves starter Kyle Wright, they hit for six in just one inning.

The Sox began the top of the second inning with back-to-back, one-out bloop singles by Alex Verdugo and Trevor Story. Franchy Cordero walked to load the bases, and Christian Vázquez laced a liner up the middle for a 1-0 lead. After Wright walked Jackie Bradley Jr., bringing in another run, the Sox really stretched the lead when Rafael Devers scalded a first-pitch fastball over the heart of the plate for a grand slam.

It was Devers’s third career slam, and left his bat at 111.5 miles per hour — his hardest contact in nearly two weeks.

⋅ Tuesday’s game marked just the third time in nine games that the Sox scored first.

⋅ The Sox had conviction in their swings. In the Vázquez at-bat, he took an 0-and-1 curveball over the plate. Vázquez, it seemed, knew Wright would try to double up on that pitch. This time, it was a curveball a bit more on the inner third, and Vázquez took it right back up the middle.

⋅ They needed some insurance because Garrett Whitlock wasn’t sharp from the start.

Whitlock threw a scoreless first inning, but needed 32 pitches to do it. He had little feel for his sinker, playing down the effectiveness of both his slider and changeup. His first matchup against Ronald Acuña Jr. was a seven-pitch walk, with three of Whitlock’s sinkers out of the zone. He threw 44 sinkers Tuesday, and 18 of them were balls, often missing to the glove side.

The Braves got to Whitlock in the third, scoring three runs on a sacrifice fly and a Travis d’Arnaud two-run homer via a hanging slider. In the end, Whitlock walked four, and needed a whopping 82 pitches (48 strikes) in just three innings.

⋅ The bullpen had to cover six innings, and did the job. Tyler Danish punched in two scoreless, followed by a scoreless frame by Ryan Brasier. The Braves made it a two-run game, however, in the seventh against Robles on a leadoff walk to Acuña Jr., a Matt Olson single, and a short-hopper scorched by Marcell Ozuna that Xander Bogaerts couldn’t convert into a double play.

⋅ Before their three-run ninth, the Red Sox were just 2 for 9 with runners in scoring position, missing on multiple chances to add on. Two walks from Thornburg, however, and Story’s liner to left ultimately cemented a needed victory.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.