Tom Brady to join Fox Sports as network’s lead NFL analyst after his playing days end

If you’ve ever finished listening to one of quarterback Tom Brady’s radio segments with Jim Gray, and thought to yourself, “I sure would like to hear more from the future Hall of Famer,” well, you’re in luck.

Fox Sports announced Tuesday morning that Brady will join the network as its lead NFL analyst once his playing career ends. Brady announced he intended to step away from football in February, then changed his mind just over a month later and said he would return for another season with the Buccaneers.

Brady, who will be 45 in August, has played 22 seasons in the NFL – 20 with the Patriots and two with the Buccaneers.