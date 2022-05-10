Westwood girls’ lacrosse holds off Franklin in top-two showdown

“It’s fun to remember July 1 last year, but I think they did a good job of focusing on today and who they are today,” Westwood coach Margot Spatola said. “Franklin’s a different team, too.”

While they’ll always cherish last year’s Division 1 state championship, the Wolverines know focusing on their past success won’t help as they face every team’s best effort in 2022. That approach has paid dividends the entire way, and particularly Tuesday afternoon as they outlasted Franklin, 14-11, in a rematch of an epic 2021 title game that ended up in Westwood’s favor.

All season, the Westwood girls’ lacrosse team has prided itself on carving out a new chapter in the program’s legacy.

The No. 1 Wolverines (12-0) built an 8-4 halftime lead and extended the margin to 11-5 early in the second half. Much like Notre Dame (Hingham) did earlier this season, though, the No. 2 Panthers (11-1) made a timely and spirited run.

Franklin scored five unanswered to slice the deficit to 11-10 with 13:55 remaining. Just like they did against the Cougars, the Wolverines calmly regrouped and prevailed, as Lil Hancock, Caroline Nozzolillo, and Maddie Lyons delivered to secure the win Tuesday.

Nozzolillo’s goal was the biggest of the day, as she unleashed a quick move following a long possession and scored with 3:03 remaining to make it 13-11. Westwood got the ball back, worked it around, and Lyons finished to just about seal it.

“We talk a lot about grit, and really pushing through and wanting more than them,” senior midfielder Kate Deehan said. “I think we showed that at the end. We just put it all out there and trusted each other.”

Ava Connaughton paced Westwood with 3 goals, and Deehan, Lindsey Diomede, Nozzolillo, and Kella McGrail added 2 apiece. Kaitlyn Carney led Franklin with 4, and Jacqueline O’Neil (2), Lindsay Atkinson (2), Kate O’Rourke (2), and Katie Peterson chipped in as well.

The Panthers showed why they’re Division 1 contenders once again, but the Wolverines showed why they’re favorites in a strong field. Riley Harrington came up with several key saves, Haley Kutzer, Kendall Blomquist, and Libby Dorsky dazzled on defense, and Westwood found a way as it so often does.

“Even if they’re on a scoring streak, we know we can come back and play our game,” Kutzer said. “If we play our game, we can come out on top.”

Westwood’s Lil Hancock (center) had to fight off multiple Franklin defenders as she led the Wolverines to another win. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Billerica 13, Haverhill 4 — Julia Trainor (4 goals, 2 assists) paced Billerica (9-3) to a win against the Hillies. Paige Murphy also contributed four goals and one assist.

Chelmsford 15, Dracut 0 — Sofia Balan, Julianna Lanzillo, Remore Serra, and McKenna Hughes all scored their first career goals as the Lions (7-6) in the Merrimack Valley win.

East Bridgewater 11, Bristol-Plymouth 3 — Erin Curtis scored three goals and added two assists, leading the Vikings (2-9) to a nonleague win.

Hamilton-Wenham 16, Lynnfield 8 — Haley Hamilton rifled in eight goals and Kara O’Shea (7 goals, 2 assists) racked up nine points to power the Generals (7-4) to a Cape Ann League win.

Hingham 17, Plymouth North 6 — Senior Kyle Wilson notched four goals and recorded her 100th career point for the No. 13 Harborwomen (9-3) in the Patriot League win. Freshman Grace Maroney and senior Kenzie Wilson netted three goals apiece.

Baseball

Amesbury 9, North Reading 3 — Sophomore Drew Scialdone (3 for 4) scored twice and drove in four for Amesbury (9-4) in the Cape Ann matchup. Junior Trevor Kimball went the distance, racking up eight strikeouts.

Arlington 10, Winchester 9 — Senior Evan O’Rourke had a homer and four RBIs, but it was classmate Ben Nigro (1 for 2), who walked it off with a sacrifice fly, giving the Spy Ponders (7-5) the Middlesex victory.

Lexington 7, Woburn 3 — Senior Drew Crowley pitched a complete game and classmate Matthew Favazzo hit a two-run double in the sixth inning to give the Minutemen (7-7) the Middlesex win.

Lynnfield 14, Rockport 3 — Rob Higdon fired a complete game for the Pioneers (5-8) in the Cape Ann triumph.

Marshfield 3, Whitman-Hanson 0 — Senior Owen Masterson pitched a two-hitter with four strikeouts for the Rams (4-7) in the Patriot League Keenan Division victory. Classmate Harry Cooley drove in two with a double in the sixth to break the scoreless tie.

Melrose 11, Wakefield 4 — Rowan Smith (2 for 4) drove in three runs, and Mike Richards hit a solo home run in the third to propel the offense, and Trevor Botto pitched six innings to lead the Red Raiders (10-7) to a Middlesex League win.

Quincy 3, Brockton 0 — Drew Boretti fired a 12-strikeout three-hitter for the Presidents (7-8) in the nonconference win.

Saint Joseph Prep 7, Maimonides 3 — Chuck Nolan pitched the full game for the Phoenix (7-5) to take the nonleague matchup.

Stoneham 3, Wilmington 2 — Junior Matt Donovan went 3 for 3 with two doubles and senior captain Tom O’Grady threw a complete game in the Middlesex league win for the Spartans (10-5).

Taunton 11, Durfee 4 — Braden Sullivan (2 for 4) led the way with three RBIs for the Tigers (12-2), earning the nonleague victory. Ryan MacDougall (3 for 4), Dawson Bryce (2 for 4), and AJ Lewis (2 for 5) each drove in a run.

Watertown 3, Burlington 2 — Six strong innings from junior Casey Williams propelled the Raiders (4-10) to a Middlesex League Freedom Division win.

Westwood 3, Bridgewater-Raynham 2 — Sean Garvin had three hits and an RBI for the Wolverines (5-4) in the nonconference win.

Whittier 5, Greater Lawrence 2 — Senior Brendan Dodier tossed a complete game for the Wildcats (8-5) who take the Commonwealth win.

Boys’ lacrosse

Billerica 15, Haverhill 2 — Conor Doherty (3 goals, 1 assist), Kameron Tremblay (2 goals, 2 assists), and Aidan Gibbons (2 goals, 2 assists) led the way with four points apiece, and Timmy Murphy scored his first career goal to lead the No. 13 Indians (10-2) to a Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Bridgewater-Raynham 16, Attleboro 5 — Christian Thornton tallied five goals and two assists, and Ryan Breheny and Patrick Concannon scored three goals and two assists each to power the Trojans (9-3) to a nonleague win. The victory clinched a state tournament berth for Bridgewater-Raynham for the 12th season in a row.

Marshfield 17, Whitman-Hanson 4 — Dan Kane scored five goals, and Casey Trodden chipped in two goals and two assists to lead the Rams (6-5) to a Patriot League win.

Natick 8, Newton North 3 — Brady Kittler scored the first two goals of the game, and the No. 12 Redhawks (10-2) never looked back. Anthony Miceli added two goals of his own, and Quinn Pinkham (1 goal, 1 assists) tallied two points in the Bay State Conference win.

Nauset 9, Falmouth 5 — Junior attack Andrew Berardi netted three goals to lift the Warriors (10-2) to the Cape & Islands win.

North Andover 15, Tewksbury 7 — Midfielders Charlie Dean (3 goals, 2 assists) and Ollie Litster (2 goals, 3 assists) led the way with five points apiece, and Ean LaRochelle was a perfect 15 for 15 in face-offs as the No. 8 Scarlet Knights (11-2) earned a Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Silver Lake 12, Hanover 11 — Tommy Condon scored seven goals, including the equalizer and the winner in overtime, for the Lakers (8-4) in the Patriot League triumph.

Boys’ tennis

Andover 3, Algonquin 2 — Peter Doan and Abhay Yajurvedi claimed the first doubles match 6-4, 6-2, and Andrei Giurgiu sealed the nonleague win for the Golden Warriors (10-1) in first singles (6-4, 6-2).

Brookline 5, Walpole 0 — At first singles, Jayanth Devaiah set the tone with his 7-5, 6-3 win over Sid Vandragi for the No. 1 Warriors (12-0), who recorded their 72nd straight win.

Manchester Essex 5, Pentucket 0 — John Pope dominated at first singles 6-0, 6-0 to remain undefeated, lifting the Hornets (7-2) to a Cape Ann League win. “He’s a great leader,” Manchester Essex coach Rob Bilsbury said of Pope’s impact on the team’s success. “He’s not only bringing it every day, but helping the rest of the team too.”

Girls’ tennis

Fairhaven 3, Bourne 2 — Kaydin Pinto (6-1, 6-0), Elizabeth DaCunha (4-6, 6-1, 6-2), and Sabrina Zheng (6-7, 6-1, 6-4) battled to singles victories in the South Coast Conference win for the Blue Devils (7-1).

North Andover 5, Lawrence 0 — Kritika Roy swept first singles 6-0, 6-0, and Sophia Yee and Alekhya Paripally took care of business in second doubles (6-0, 6-0) to lead the Scarlet Knights (4-5) to a Merrimack Valley Conference victory.

Boys’ volleyball

Essex Tech 3, KIPP Academy 0 — Gabe Pedrozo-Mota (8 kills, 3 aces) and Cael Dineen (9 kills) propelled the host Hawks (3-9) to a Commonwealth win.

Greater Lawrence 3, Innovation Academy 0 — Adanel Diaz’s 10 kills helped power the visiting Reggies (8-6) to a Commonwealth road win. Adrian Suarez added 14 assists and Sai Silfa logged 10 service points with six aces.

Needham 3, Brookline 0 — Nolan Leary sealed a Bay State Conference win for the top-ranked Rockets (13-0) with his big-time block in the third set. Needham, now the lone unbeaten team in MIAA play, won its 35th consecutive game and 105th straight set.

Ethan Fuller, Cam Kerry, Vitoria Poejo, Joseph Pohoryles, and AJ Traub contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.