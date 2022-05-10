House set to vote on $40 billion Ukraine aid bill Tuesday

“We have a moral responsibility to deliver this support to help end the grievous loss of life, hold Putin and his cronies accountable, and protect global democracy,” House Appropriations Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro said in a statement.

The bill is significantly larger than the $33 billion aid package President Joe Biden requested last month and appears to have enough support to clear both the House and Senate by early next week.

House Democrats plan to vote Tuesday night on a nearly $40 billion emergency Ukraine spending bill that funds new weapons and provides economic and humanitarian assistance.

The bill includes $19.7 billion for the Defense Department, more than $3 billion above the level requested by the Biden administration. This includes the $6 billion in direct security assistance to Ukraine that Biden sought last month and $8.7 billion to replenish weapons stocks given from the Pentagon to Ukraine. The package would provide $4 billion in foreign military financing for Ukraine and other countries affected by the invasion to help them purchase weapons.

The bill also includes $8.8 billion in direct economic support for Ukraine along with funds to repair the US embassy in Kyiv, document war crimes and protect against nuclear fuel leaks.

Advertisement

The measure includes $4.35 billion for global food and humanitarian aid to be administered by the US Agency for International Development and another $700 million in global food funding at the State Department. The inclusion of the funds was made despite some concerns from Republicans that the global food crisis should not be addressed in the bill.

It also contains language to allow Ukrainian refugees to access US government benefits over the objections of some Republicans.

Provisions requested by Biden to ease the resettlement of Afghan refugees were dropped at the last minute after the GOP objected to them.

Advertisement

Covid Aid

Prospects for congressional approval of the bill improved after President Joe Biden late last week agreed to a demand by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell that the bill be separated from a stalled Covid funding measure.

A deal early last month on a $10 billion Covid bill ran aground after Republicans demanded an amendment vote barring Biden from lifting restrictions on migration over the southern US border. If the amendment is offered to the bill, it would likely pass given the opposition of moderate Senate Democrats to lifting the restriction on asylum seekers and their fears of a surge of border crossings after it ends on May 23, as planned by the Biden administration.

With Biden’s public blessing, that Covid bill now will be on a separate track.

“We cannot afford delay in this vital war effort. Hence, I am prepared to accept that these two measures move separately, so that the Ukrainian aid bill can get to my desk right away,” Biden said in a statement Monday.

The Senate, where procedural hurdles often take days to resolve, would likely pass the bill early next week unless all 100 senators agree to expedite the process.

Senator Rand Paul, who often objects to such expedited proceedings, said in an interview he opposes the bill because it relies on deficit spending to pay for the aid.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.