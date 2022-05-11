American Repertory Theater to present ‘Life of Pi’ during its 2022-23 season

Directed by Max Webster, the production will open in December and run through January at the Loeb Drama Center in Cambridge, though exact dates were not announced. The casting will be announced at a later date, according to the announcement, as will the rest of the ART’s 2022-23 season.

The American Repertory Theater announced Wednesday that it will produce the North American premiere of “Life of Pi,” Lolita Chakrabarti’s stage adaptation of Yann Martel’s 2001 bestseller.

Last month the Webster-helmed West End production of “Life of Pi” — in which the teenage son of a zookeeper is stranded on a lifeboat in the middle of the Pacific Ocean with a zebra, an orangutan, a hyena, and a Royal Bengal tiger — won five Olivier Awards. The awards included best new play and best actor for Hiran Abeysekera as Pi, as well as a best supporting actor honor awarded collectively to the performers who work the large-scale puppets that bring the tiger to life.

“Life of Pi” has previously been adapted into a 2012 film directed by Ang Lee, who won an Oscar.

