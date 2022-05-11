Podcast goes behind the scenes at ‘SNL’

The conversations dig into how the show is made — how the week before progresses, how sketches are chosen, the differences between the dress rehearsals and the televised broadcast, the rampant anxieties of appearing in a live show whose dialogue is often changed at the last moment, and the approaches of various guest hosts. They also talk about the famously complicated “SNL” workplace culture and how it has and has not changed across its 47 seasons.

Fans of “Saturday Night Live” should know that Dana Carvey and David Spade premiered an “SNL”-centric podcast earlier this year. Called “Fly on the Wall,” it gives us the two alums hosting a different “SNL”-related guest every week. So far, the roster has featured performers, writers, and guest hosts from all eras of the show, including Bill Hader, Tim Meadows, Mike Myers, Laraine Newman, Chris Rock, Jon Hamm, Conan O’Brien, Tina Fey, and Sarah Silverman.

Advertisement

One particularly interesting hour had Carvey and Darrell Hammond explaining the art of doing impressions, of finding the right hook, the right rhythm, and the right level of exaggeration. They recall meeting various people they parodied, and, at one point, they’re each doing their own Bill Clinton, focusing on how the former president was compelled to seduce everyone in the room.

Throughout the podcast series, Carvey slips into and out of impressions, which is a treat. He does his version of “SNL” honcho Lorne Michaels most of all, but he also throws down his Joe Biden impression with some regularity. His version of the president is funny, and it’s the only one I’ve heard that truly evokes him. I wish he’d bring it to “SNL,” which could use a good Biden. Carvey (1986-93) and Spade (1990-96) are enthusiastic about the show that gave them their start, as you’d expect, and they play off each other well.

Advertisement

On the podcast, David Spade (pictured in March) and Dana Carvey welcome a different “SNL”-related guest every week. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/file

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.