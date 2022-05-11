Hospital labor costs more than a third higher since pandemic

Hospital labor costs have soared by more than a third during the pandemic, a new report shows, the latest evidence of the pressures it has exacted on health-care providers.

Labor costs rose 37 percent per patient between 2019 and March 2022, according to health-care consultancy firm Kaufman Hall, which called the first quarter of this year “a perfect storm of expense, volume, and revenue pressures.”

The costs are weighing on even some of the largest chains, with HCA Healthcare and Universal Health Services recently warning that higher wages will continue to eat into profits. But while the biggest chains are still profitable, Kaufman Hall previously forecast that more than one third of US hospitals would lose money last year.