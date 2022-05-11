Inflation will abate. Just don’t hold your breath.

Consumer prices increased at an annual rate of 8.3 percent in April, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday. That was just a couple ticks down from 8.5 percent in March.

Here’s another fact: No one really can say when we’ll be carefree enough to ignore the monthly Consumer Price Index report like we mostly did before last spring.

That isn’t bad news. Any drop is welcome. Inflation may have even peaked, some economists say.

But don’t celebrate just yet.

Consider prices are still rising at rates we haven’t seen since the early 1980s. And consider that gasoline and other energy prices, which eased in April, are rising again as we shift into summer driving gear and the flow of Russian oil to the West remains in doubt after its invasion of Ukraine.

The average cost for a gallon of regular gas in Massachusetts hit $4.45 on Wednesday, according to AAA. That’s a record, though when adjusting for inflation, prices were higher in 2008.

Meanwhile, food prices are still climbing. Cereals and other baked goods are up 10 percent over last year. Meat, poultry, fish, and eggs: up 14 percent. Dairy products have risen 9.1 percent.

The Federal Reserve has vowed to do whatever it takes to pound inflation into submission. It’s raising interest rates in an effort to weaken consumer and business demand for goods and services. It’s draining billions of dollars a month from the financial system.

Already, mortgage rates have surged past 5 percent, which is expected to slow the growth in housing prices.

The Fed will succeed. It’s just a question of how high it will have to boost rates — and if it can bring inflation to heel without causing a recession. That’s a Big If.

The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, called the Personal Consumption Expenditures index, increased at an annual rate of 6.6 percent in March, the most recent month for which the data is available. That far exceeds its 2 percent comfort level.

In its latest projections, the Fed indicated that PCE would fall to 4.3 percent by the end of the year, and 2.7 percent by the end of 2023. Economists aren’t quite as optimistic.

Even if the Fed is right, consumer prices will be rising at painful rates for some time.

Yet Wednesday’s CPI report offers a ray of hope. A journey of a thousand miles begins with one step, and all that. Even the stock market rose on Wednesday. We haven’t seen much of that recently.





