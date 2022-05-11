Lufthansa apologizes for barring Orthodox Jewish passengers

German airline Lufthansa has apologized for refusing to let any members of a large group of Orthodox Jewish passengers onto a flight after some of them had refused to wear masks. In a statement late Tuesday, Lufthansa said that it “regrets the circumstances surrounding the decision to exclude the affected passengers from the flight, for which Lufthansa sincerely apologizes.” The airline said it was reviewing what had happened during the incident on May 4, involving passengers from New York transiting in Frankfurt for a flight to Budapest. Some of the passengers had allegedly refused to comply with rules requiring them to wear face masks, whereupon Lufthansa staff allegedly blocked all passengers who were visibly identifiable as Jews from boarding their connecting flight, German daily Frankfurter Allgemeiner Zeitung reported. Local German media reported that the staff excluded those passengers who were recognizable as Jews because they were wearing skull caps or had sidelocks. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

RETAIL

Advertisement

Kohl’s shareholders reject board slate pushed by activist investor

Kohl’s shareholders rejected all 10 board nominees pushed by activist investor Macellum Advisors and instead voted in support of the existing board. The department store said Wednesday that shareholders have voted to reelect all 13 of its director nominees, according to a preliminary tally at its shareholders’ meeting. Kohl’s did not disclose the tally. Kohl’s has faced increasing pressure from activist hedge fund Macellum Advisors, which has urged the chain to explore strategic options, including a sale, if the chain didn’t take action to improve its business and increase its stock price. Macellum Advisors, which owns 5 percent of Kohl’s shares, had put up its own slate of board nominees. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

Woman who created French version of #MeToo wins court case

The woman who invented the French equivalent to the MeToo hashtag won a victory at the nation’s top court backing her right to freedom of expression after she denounced inappropriate sexual comments on social media. France’s Cour de Cassation ruled that Sandra Muller, a New-York based journalist, was acting in good faith when she accused media specialist Eric Brion in a tweet ended with the now-famous hashtag #BalanceTonPorc, meaning “expose your pig.” Muller’s #BalanceTonPorc hashtag went viral in France in October 2017. It coincided with several women coming forward to accuse Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment and rape. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

SHORT-TERM RENTALS

Airbnb revamping listings

Airbnb said Wednesday it is overhauling the way that consumers search for rental listings, adding dozens of categories including “chef’s kitchens” and “historical homes” to its current listings, which are mostly searched by location. The company will also let people book split stays between homes, and it promised new protections for renters when listings fall short of advertised promises. Airbnb said the changes will help people find listings that they didn’t know existed before and in locations that they had not considered, taking pressure off overtourism in popular destinations. The changes are being rolled out this week, in time for what Airbnb predicts will be a strong summer season for rentals. Last week, the company forecast that second-quarter revenue would exceed $2 billion, above analysts’ previous expectations. Nights and experiences booked in the first quarter topped 100 million for the first time in the company’s history. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

TOBACCO

Philip Morris to buy chewing tobacco company

Philip Morris will attempt to step further into the smoke-free tobacco market, offering to buy the chewing tobacco company Swedish Match for about $16 billion in cash. Philip Morris is offering $10.62 (106 Swedish kronor) for each share of Swedish Match, a premium of about 39 percent to its closing price Monday before the potential deal was first reported in The Wall Street Journal. Swedish Match, based in Stockholm, makes nicotine pouches, chewing tobacco, and moist snuff, among other products. It derives more than 65 percent of its sales from smoke-free products, with most taking place in the United States and Scandinavia. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

PHARMACEUTICALS

Roche lung cancer drug fails in study

A Roche cancer medicine billed as a potential blockbuster failed in a study on patients with the most common form of lung cancer, throwing its future into question. The stock dropped as much as 7.4 percent in Zurich trading, the most in more than two years, after Roche said that its experimental drug tiragolumab didn’t help patients live longer without the disease getting worse when combined with cancer medicine Tecentriq. The patients were the drug’s key target group, with non-small cell lung cancer that was locally advanced or had spread and a high amount of the PD-L1 protein. The results mark the second disappointing trial result after the compound also failed to help patients suffering from the most aggressive form of lung cancer. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Hyundai recalling cars over fuel hose problem

Hyundai is recalling more than 215,000 midsize cars in the United States — most for a second time — because fuel hoses can leak in the engine compartment and cause fires. The recall covers certain 2013 and 2014 Sonata sedans, many of which were recalled for the same problem in 2020. The Korean automaker says in documents posted Wednesday by US safety regulators that a low-pressure fuel hose can crack over time due to heat from the engine. That can cause fuel leaks and increase the risk of a fire. In the 2020 recall, dealers inspected the hoses and replaced them if they were damaged. If not, heat-resistant tape was installed. This time all of the faulty hoses will be replaced. Hyundai says in documents that it has 138 reports of problems in the United States, but no confirmed crashes, fires, or injuries. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

LABOR

NLRB seeks court order forcing Starbucks to rehire workers tied to union effort

Federal labor regulators are seeking a court order to compel Starbucks to reinstate seven fired workers tied to a unionization campaign at a Memphis coffee shop, according to a Tuesday announcement. In its petition, the National Labor Relations Board accuses Starbucks of using a range of coercive measures against its employees after learning of the union drive, then firing union activists after their efforts attracted media coverage. Starbucks spokesman Reggie Borges told The Washington Post in February that the dismissals at the Poplar & Highland store in Memphis were unrelated to unionization efforts but rather ‘’significant violations’' of safety and security policies, including staying in the store after hours to conduct an interview with local media about the union effort. The front door was also left unlocked at the store, he said. — WASHINGTON POST