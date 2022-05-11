Moderna CFO lasts one day on job after probe at former company

The sudden exit by Gomez means that Moderna’s retired finance chief, David Meline, 64, will step back into a role he only recently vacated as the company opens a new search for a successor, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Jorge Gomez departed after his former employer, the dental-supply company Dentsply Sirona Inc., said Tuesday it was investigating the use of incentives to sell products to distributors, as well as other actions to achieve executive-compensation targets. Gomez, 54, had been Dentsply Sirona’s CFO for almost three years.

Moderna’s chief financial officer stepped down just one day after starting his new job, becoming the latest high-ranking executive to leave the Covid-19 vaccine maker as it faces questions about its long-term growth.

Advertisement

Moderna has become a household name around the world due to the success of its Covid shot, but it has also faced questions about what other treatments it can bring to the market to help sustain its stratospheric sales growth. Moderna has said it thinks messenger RNA could have applications for the prevention and treatment of many diseases, and it’s testing flu vaccines based on the technology.

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

Nonetheless, Moderna’s once-highflying shares have been under pressure since late last year, with investors worried that demand for Covid shots is receding quickly while the company has few near-term prospects for another blockbuster of comparable size.

The stock declined 6.72 percent Wednesday to close at $123.43. The stock has lost roughly three-quarters of its value since hitting a high of $484.47 last summer.

The instability at CFO is the latest in a series of high-level executive changes as Moderna transforms from a science-based startup to a biotech behemoth with billions of dollars in sales.

Other new executives include Chief Legal Officer Shannon Thyme Klinger, who joined Moderna in June after working for Novartis; as well as Chief Medical Officer Paul Burton, who joined in July after a long career at rival Covid-shot maker Johnson & Johnson.

Advertisement

Additionally, Moderna announced in April that a Merck executive, Arpa Garay, will join the company as chief commercial officer at the end of this month. Corinne Le Goff, the previous chief commercial officer, started in the role in January 2021 but left the company in December.

It isn’t clear what effect the CFO setback might have on efforts to find new sources of growth, especially via a potential merger or acquisition. Meline himself had only been at Moderna since June 2020, joining as the Cambridge-based company was gearing up to move its vaccine into final-stage trials.

Gomez, 54, will receive 12 months salary totaling $700,000 as severance pay, but will forfeit his signing bonus, bonus eligibility, and eligibility for new hire equity awards, Moderna said in a securities filing.

Dentsply Sirona, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based maker of dental instruments and systems, said Tuesday that it hasn’t finalized its assessment of the impact of the investigation on its historical financial statements or those for the first quarter, and will delay filing its 10-Q for the period.

The investigation “is around the use of incentives with dealers and the implication of those incentives as it relates to the accounting of that as well as whether those incentives were directed by executives of the company,” including both current and former executives, Dentsply interim Chief Executive Officer John Groetelaars said on a conference call with analysts on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Dentsply Sirona shares rebounded from a steep drop on Tuesday, gaining 3.57 percent Wednesday.

Before joining Dentsply Sirona in 2019, Gomez spent 13 years at health products and services provider Cardinal Health Inc., where he rose to the level of finance chief. He earlier worked at automaker General Motors.

Moderna said it learned about the probe through Dentsply’s regulatory filing on Tuesday.