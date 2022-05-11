Moderna CFO out after probe at former company

(Bloomberg) -- Moderna Inc. Chief Financial Officer Jorge Gomez left the COVID-19 vaccine maker after just one day following an internal investigation at his former employer.

Gomez’s departure Tuesday follows Dentsply Sirona Inc.’s disclosure of an internal investigation of financial reporting matters, Moderna said. Gomez was Dentsply Sirona’s CFO for almost three years. Moderna’s recently retired finance chief, David Meline, will serve in the role while the company searches for a new CFO, the vaccine maker said Wednesday.

Moderna hired Gomez in April to replace Meline, 64, with Chief Executive Officer Stephane Bancel citing his passion for sustainability that aligned with the company’s vision of corporate responsibility as a key part of its mission.