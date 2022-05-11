Supreme Court urged by US to reject Bayer Roundup appeal

“Approval of labeling that does not warn about particular chronic risks does not by itself preempt a state-law requirement to provide such warnings,” US Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said in a brief filed with the court on Tuesday. That marked a shift in position for the government, which under former president Donald Trump had largely sided with Bayer.

Bayer is challenging a $25 million award to Edwin Hardeman, who says decades of exposure to Roundup caused his non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Bayer argues that federal approval of Roundup’s label meant Hardeman’s suit under California law — and others like it — couldn’t go forward.

The Biden administration urged the US Supreme Court to reject a Bayer appeal of a California case and clear the way for potentially billions of dollars in lawsuits claiming that the top-selling Roundup weed-killer causes cancer.

Advertisement

The case is a test for what ultimately could be tens of thousands of claims. A Supreme Court victory would save Bayer an estimated $3 billion from the $16 billion the company has set aside to resolve all the litigation, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Holly Froum.

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

”In terms of a positive final outcome for Bayer, this decreases the likelihood of the Supreme Court deciding to hear the case and subsequently ruling in its favor,” Jefferies analyst Charlie Bentley wrote in a note.

Under the court’s normal scheduling practices, the justices probably will say by early July whether they will hear Bayer’s appeal. The justices in December sought input from Prelogar, the Biden administration’s top courtroom lawyer. They don’t necessarily have to take Prelogar’s advice.

Germany-based Bayer inherited Roundup liability when it acquired Monsanto in 2018. In July, Bayer said a Supreme Court ruling in its favor would “effectively and largely end” Roundup litigation in the United States, while setting aside $4.5 billion in case the court rejected the appeal.

Advertisement

The company “continues to believe there are strong legal arguments to support Supreme Court review and reversal,” Bayer said in a statement. “Regardless of the final outcome at the Supreme Court, the company is fully prepared to move forward with its five-point plan, manage litigation risks and bring closure to the Roundup litigation.”

Hardeman’s lawyer, Jennifer Moore, hailed the filing.

“We’ve always known that the law was on our side, and now the federal government agrees,” Moore said in an e-mailed statement. “It is a very good day for cancer victims across this country who seek to hold wrongdoers like Monsanto accountable.”

Hardeman says he used Roundup from the 1980s to 2012 on his large plot of land in Sonoma County, about 60 miles north of San Francisco. He was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2015.

His suit claimed that Monsanto’s failure to warn of Roundup’s carcinogenic risk caused his illness. Jurors awarded him more than $80 million, later cut by the trial judge to $25 million. A federal appeals court upheld the award.

At the Supreme Court, Bayer argues that Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act shields the company from liability. FIFRA, as the law is known, says states may not impose packaging or labeling requirements that are “in addition to or different from” those under the federal law.

Bayer also argues that the trial judge improperly allowed expert testimony that Roundup causes cancer. The company said the testimony was speculative.

Hardeman’s lawyers are urging the Supreme Court not to hear the case. They say the award is consistent with a 2005 Supreme Court ruling that allowed state-law suits as long as the state warning requirements are “genuinely equivalent” to those under FIFRA.

Advertisement

Bayer currently faces a Roundup trial in state court in Kansas City, in which former Monsanto CEO Hugh Grant is slated to testify for the first time in the litigation over the weed-killer. It’s also the first case to go to trial outside California over the product.