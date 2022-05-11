Bird sightings on Cape Cod

A summer tanager visited a feeder in Mashpee and a prothonotary warbler continued at the old fish hatchery in Sandwich.

Sandhill cranes have been seen various places, including 5 in West Harwich and likely the same ones in Chatham, and a single bird in Provincetown.

Recent sightings (through May 3) as reported to Mass Audubon.

Three Caspian terns were seen at Bell’s Neck Conservation Area in West Harwich and singles were seen at Nauset Beach in Orleans and Race Point in Provincetown.

Other birds seen at Bell’s Neck Conservation Area in Harwich included 2 clapper rails, 2 little blue herons, 7 glossy ibis, 6 least sandpipers, and 4 pectoral sandpipers.

Sightings at Race Point included up to 4 Pacific loons, 2 common murres, 14 razorbills, 14 common terns, 5 lesser black-backed gulls, 2 Iceland gulls, 110 red-throated loons, 92 common loons, and 42 Northern gannets.

New arrivals included gray catbirds, Eastern kingbirds, orchard and Baltimore orioles, increasing numbers of ruby-throated hummingbirds, and common terns.

Other sightings around the Cape included a cackling goose and a worm-eating warbler in Falmouth, a least bittern in Mashpee, a snowy owl in Wellfleet, and black vultures in Sandwich, Chatham, and Provincetown.