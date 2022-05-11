fb-pixel Skip to main content

Maine unanimously passes bill to clarify marijuana rules

By The Associated PressUpdated May 11, 2022, 13 minutes ago
State Representative Lynne Williams spoke to colleagues on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the Augusta Civic Center in Augusta, Maine. She sponsored a bill to clarify new rulemaking parameters for the state Office of Marijuana Policy that was approved unanimously in the Maine Legislature.Robert F. Bukaty/Associated Press

Maine has clarified some of its marijuana rulemaking procedures in a move supporters said would protect medical users and growers.

The bill to clarify new rulemaking parameters for the state Office of Marijuana Policy went into effect late last month as an emergency measure. Supporters of the proposal said it made changes to the Maine Medical Use of Marijuana Act to make it easier to understand.

The Maine Legislature approved the bill unanimously. Supporters said Monday the changes will cut down on the need for interpretation in marijuana policy rulemaking. They said that would aid patients, caregivers, and small businesses in the industry.

Democratic Representative Lynne Williams of Bar Harbor sponsored the bill. Williams said it would “provide new safeguards for local caregivers and support our small businesses and the communities in which they operate.”

Maine has legal markets for medical and adult use marijuana. The state’s medical marijuana program is much older.

