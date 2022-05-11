The AAPI history I carry with me: Andy Li

And during the early months of the pandemic, Li started making bandanas that were meant to be cut in half and shared.

His embroidered textiles, often banners and pennants, are colorful both in the fabrics and the phrasing.

Andy Li creates moments as much as he makes art.

“After being separated from friends and family for so long, I wanted to create a piece that could commemorate that time,” Li said. “In the act of cutting the bandana in half, you are sharing a part of yourself in a way that is like a ceremony.”

Some of Li’s works, like the prints inspired his work for the Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy, have been sold to benefit the AAPI Community Fund and help fight gentrification through the Asian Community Development Corporation.

Get to know @radandyli.

My life is a beautiful resistance because:

I aim to create work that explores the emotional common grounds within us and turns them into tangible objects that have the potential to cause greater good.

Tell me about your bandanas and what inspired the community aspect of them.

The ideas for the bandanas came out of a desire to share an experience. These pieces can now live on as a reminder of what we’ve endured together and to keep sharing yourselves with others. Like a pebble making ripples in a pond, even the smallest acts can lead to the biggest changes!

Print sets inspired by Andy Li's banners for The Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy. HANDOUT

How are arts and social justice related?

Arts and social justice are related in many ways, but for me I believe it comes down to intentions. When you work on a piece you are setting your intentions through a creative process and whatever that final result may be is up for the viewers to interpret. Social justice is many, many steps to build up those intentions and present them with confidence, clarity, and action. So when you think about the thread that ties art and social justice together, it’s about finding confidence in your intentions, stride in your progress, and communicating those ideas boldly.

What gives you joy?

Life and all of its complexities!

The AAPI history I carry with me is:

A strong desire to continuously expand and define who I am and where I stand in this world — also my grandmother’s love of cooking for people.

Every Wednesday in May, A Beautiful Resistance will hold space in recognition of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Follow us on Instagram @abeautifulresistance.

Jeneé Osterheldt can be reached at jenee.osterheldt@globe.com and on Twitter @sincerelyjenee and on Instagram @abeautifulresistance.