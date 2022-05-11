Amid spike in COVID-19 cases, Newton encourages residents to wear mask in indoor public places

The federal agency encourages people to wear a mask in indoor public places and while riding public transportation. It encourages people to get vaccinated and boosted, and get tested if they experience symptoms.

Much of the state has a high community level of COVID-19, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Preventio n, including Middlesex county.

Newton’s public health department Tuesday night encouraged people to wear masks in indoor public places amid an increase in COVID-19 cases in Middlesex count. But officials do not plan on reinstating masking requirements at this time, according to Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.

In eastern Massachusetts, coronavirus levels detected in wastewater have been also increasing, according to data reported by the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority. The wastewater testing can serve as an early warning system for the disease’s spread, experts have said.

On Tuesday, Fuller said: “Newton will continue to monitor closely all the data and advice from the CDC, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, and medical professionals.”

That was the advice coming from Newton’s Health and Human Services Department Tuesday. It also encouraged people to speak with a health care provider about COVID-19 treatment options if they get sick, according to Fuller’s statement.

“Newton Health and Human Services suggests that individuals base their personal and household prevention behaviors on the COVID-19 Community Level in their county and whether they or someone in their household is at risk for severe disease,” Fuller said.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.