Belmont High School closed Wednesday due to ‘bomb threat’

By Matt Yan Globe Correspondent,Updated May 11, 2022, 28 minutes ago
People sat on the bleachers at Harris Field at Belmont High School in 2018.Handout

Classes were cancelled at Belmont High School Wednesday while authorities investigate a bomb threat, Belmont police wrote on Twitter.

“Police and Fire resources are on scene investigating a bomb threat,” police said. “Out of an abundance of caution the school department has elected to close the school for the day.”

Belmont police and Belmont Public Schools were not immediately available for comment Wednesday morning.


Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.

