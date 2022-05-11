Crash on Interstate 93 southbound snarls traffic in Boston

A multi-car crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 93 southbound in Boston snarled traffic and caused at least one vehicle to catch fire, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The department provided details of the crash via Twitter at 1:51 p.m.

“Multi-vehicle crash with vehicle fire in #Boston on I-93 SB near Exit 12,” MassDOT tweeted. “All lanes on I-93 SB currently closed. Seek alt. route and expect delays.”