fb-pixel Skip to main content

Crash on Interstate 93 southbound snarls traffic in Boston

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated May 11, 2022, 57 minutes ago

A multi-car crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 93 southbound in Boston snarled traffic and caused at least one vehicle to catch fire, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The department provided details of the crash via Twitter at 1:51 p.m.

“Multi-vehicle crash with vehicle fire in #Boston on I-93 SB near Exit 12,” MassDOT tweeted. “All lanes on I-93 SB currently closed. Seek alt. route and expect delays.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was hospitalized as a result of the crash.

The agency tweeted at 2:13 p.m. that the left southbound travel lane had reopened.

“UPDATE: The left SB travel lane is now open,” MassDOT tweeted. “The HOV lane will open early to all traffic. Expect significant afternoon delays.”

Advertisement

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video