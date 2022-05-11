Crash on Interstate 93 southbound snarls traffic in Boston

A multi-car crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 93 southbound in Boston snarled traffic and caused at least one vehicle to catch fire, according to the state Department of Transportation.
The department provided details of the crash via Twitter at 1:51 p.m.
“Multi-vehicle crash with vehicle fire in #Boston on I-93 SB near Exit 12,” MassDOT tweeted. “All lanes on I-93 SB currently closed. Seek alt. route and expect delays.”
It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was hospitalized as a result of the crash.
The agency tweeted at 2:13 p.m. that the left southbound travel lane had reopened.
“UPDATE: The left SB travel lane is now open,” MassDOT tweeted. “The HOV lane will open early to all traffic. Expect significant afternoon delays.”
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.
