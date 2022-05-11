The end of Roe? The GOP wants to change the subject.

Last week, after Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion overturning Roe v Wade became public, all Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell wanted to discuss was the leak of Alito’s argument — a leak which, he and other Republicans asserted without evidence, had come from “liberals.”

It’s interesting that many of the leaders who are finally on the brink of achieving their decades-long goal of ending abortion in much of this country want to talk about anything but abortion.

The day after that opinion was published in Politico, McConnell — the chief, and underhanded, architect of the court’s conservative antichoice majority — was asked whether he would take credit for the end of Roe.

“I think the story today is an effort by someone on the inside to discredit the institution,” he said. He urged people to focus “not on the leaked draft, but the fact that the draft was leaked.”

Right. Because that is, to McConnell and his ilk, the real outrage here, and not the fact that millions of people, including victims of rape and incest and those with life-threatening pregnancies, will soon lose the right to an abortion in their home states, and possibly beyond.

Anyway, the cataclysmic leak was last week’s GOP outrage. This week’s is all about the protesters gathering outside the homes of Alito and other justices likely to end Roe. Republican leaders who downplayed, excused and even supported an insurrection at the US Capitol are positively appalled that protesters would show up at the judges’ private residences. Texas Senator Ted Cruz even suggested those vigils were worse than the deadly Jan. 6th attack, which he called a peaceful protest.

“Today’s Democratic Party believes in violence, they believe in mob rule, they believe in intimidation, just like Marxists and communists, they’re willing to burn our institutions to the ground to get what they want,” Cruz told Fox News host Sean Hannity.

You see, the justices’ right to privacy is very important to these legislators, unlike the privacy women have now when it comes to their actual bodies, and soon will almost certainly lose.

Others seem content not to fulminate but to sit by and let it happen. Maine Senator Susan Collins helped put antiabortion judges on the court, and now claims those nominees may have misled her when they said Roe was settled law. No kidding! She called police last weekend after somebody chalked a polite message on the public sidewalk outside her Bangor home urging the purportedly pro-choice Republican to vote on Wednesday for legislation to codify Roe. She did not. Police determined that no crime had been committed.

As I’ve said before, I am not a fan of protests at politicians’ and judges’ houses, where there are family members and others, including neighbors, who didn’t choose public life. The antivaxxers who want to harass Boston Mayor Michelle Wu can do it at City Hall, and not on her Roslindale street. The Trumpkins who have bayed outside Governor Charlie Baker’s home in Swampscott can gather at the State House.

Reasonable people can disagree on that, but let’s not dwell on it. Antichoice forces are using the vigils at judges’ houses in yet another ploy to distract from the terrifying reality the end of Roe makes imminent. That allows Republicans like Collins and others to play the victim, even as their own actions victimize millions.

It’s a distraction, too, from the plan that lies beyond Roe — a plan GOP politicians and governors in some states are already giving away — to gut access to contraception, and to attack same sex marriage, rights built upon the same constitutional scaffolding Alito’s draft dismantles. McConnell and others have raised the possibility of enacting a nationwide abortion ban, though the minority leader gave his word — which is demonstrably worthless — that he would not nuke the filibuster to do so.

Of course McConnell is running from the consequences of his crowning achievement now, when the midterms are six months away, and polls show large majorities of Americans favor access to abortion. For decades, he and other Republicans used abortion to rally voters, but now that they’ve gotten what they want, the timing seems off. And so they’re trying to distract voters with manufactured outrage.

It’s a scam. Will enough Americans see through it?

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.