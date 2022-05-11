Large brush fire still burning in White Mountain National Forest

Authorities have talked to a person of interest in the 45-acre “Centennial Fire” that broke out Monday and continued to rage Wednesday in New Hampshire’s White Mountain National Forest, and investigators believe a warming fire that “escaped” could be to blame for the conflagration, the US Forest Service said.

The Forest Service confirmed the person of interest in the massive brush fire in a statement posted Wednesday to Facebook at 7:42 a.m. Officials didn’t name the person.

“A person of interest has been identified and interviewed by USFS law enforcement personnel,” the statement said. “While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, it may have been due to a warming fire that accidently escaped. The potential for increased wildfire activity remains high, and the public is reminded to use caution and advised to stay away from the area until the fire is considered controlled.”