Legendary WCVB Chief Meteorologist Harvey Leonard announces retirement; will step away from daily role

Longtime WCVB Chief Meteorologist Harvey Leonard announced Wednesday that he will retire later this month, capping a career that spanned five decades, including more than 45 years forecasting weather in New England.

In a statement, WCVB said Leonard will step away from his daily role beginning May 25 but will continue as chief meteorologist emeritus beginning in the fall where he will contribute to “severe weather and climate coverage important to our community.”

“After five wonderful decades doing a job that I love, and after having received so many distinguished honors from dear colleagues and professional organizations, I’ve decided it’s time to step back from my day-to-day role at WCVB and transition to contributing in a new way,” Leonard, who has been with Channel 5 for 20 years, said in the statement.