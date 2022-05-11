Man killed in motorcycle crash in Dorchester

A man was killed in a pre-dawn motorcycle crash in Boston on Wednesday, according to State Police.
The agency said in a statement that the crash occurred around 2:39 a.m. on Columbia Road in Dorchester.
“According to a preliminary investigation, a 2016 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide was being operated south on Columbia Road at approximately 2:39 AM,” the statement said. “While attempting to negotiate a left bearing curve, the motorcycle went off the roadway, struck the raised curb, entered the grass median and struck a tree.”
State Police said the man was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The statement didn’t identify the victim by name.
Advertisement
“The facts and circumstances of the crash are under investigation by Troop H of the Massachusetts State Police, the MSP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the MSP Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County,” the statement said.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.