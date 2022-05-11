Man killed in motorcycle crash in Dorchester

A man was killed in a pre-dawn motorcycle crash in Boston on Wednesday, according to State Police.

The agency said in a statement that the crash occurred around 2:39 a.m. on Columbia Road in Dorchester.

“According to a preliminary investigation, a 2016 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide was being operated south on Columbia Road at approximately 2:39 AM,” the statement said. “While attempting to negotiate a left bearing curve, the motorcycle went off the roadway, struck the raised curb, entered the grass median and struck a tree.”