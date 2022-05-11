Man ordered held without bail on murder charge in fatal shooting of former girlfriend in Falmouth

The defendant, Tyler James Gibbs, who’s listed as homeless in court papers, was arraigned in Falmouth District Court, where a not guilty plea was entered for him on charges of murder, armed assault to murder, and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to legal filings.

Gibbs allegedly shot his former girlfriend, Kiana Barrows, 20, inside her residence at 49 Old Main Rd. in Falmouth on Tuesday, according to a police report filed in the case.

The report said officers responded to the address around 10:46 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a 911 call from Barrows’s aunt.

Her aunt told police she had tried to enter an upstairs bedroom where her niece and Gibbs were located, and at that time “an altercation occurred,” prompting the aunt to begin exiting the home when she heard gunshots, according to the report.

The report said Barrows’s aunt completed her exit after the shots and told police Gibbs had been wearing black pants, a white shirt, and ski mask at the time of the attack.

When police arrived, the filing said, Gibbs was standing in the back yard holding a handgun and a cell phone.

The officers entered the home and discovered Barrows’s body with a gunshot wound to the head in an upstairs bedroom, the report said. Police cleared the home and set up a perimeter, calling in state troopers to assist, according to the report.

Gibbs, police said, surrendered to police and relinquished his firearm after several hours of negotiations. He was taken into custody around 1:48 p.m.

During a later interview at the Falmouth police station, the report said, Gibbs “made statements consistent with the charges filed against him” after receiving his Miranda rights.

Gibbs’s next hearing is scheduled for June 22, records show.









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.