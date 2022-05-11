Man who allegedly tried to kidnap woman in Burlington held pending dangerousness hearing; dad tips off police

The 23-year-old man whose alleged attempt to kidnap and sexually assault a woman was interrupted by a passing driver in Burlington was ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing in Woburn District Court Wednesday.
Tyler C. Healey was arrested in Winthrop after his father alerted police that his son wore sneakers similar to those worn by the man seen attacking the victim on a surveillance video released by police following the Sunday evening attack, officials said.
Not guilty pleas were entered on Healey’s behalf in court where he faces four charges including indecent assault and battery and assault with intent to rape, according to court records.
He was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing May 17, records show.
Healey allegedly grabbed the victim Sunday night as she was leaving work near the intersection of Middlesex Turnpike near Great Meadow Road and was dragging the woman into the woods when a passing driver stopped and called 911.
The victim managed to escape from the suspect and then ran to the good Samaritan until police arrived on the scene.
