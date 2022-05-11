Man who allegedly tried to kidnap woman in Burlington held pending dangerousness hearing; dad tips off police

The 23-year-old man whose alleged attempt to kidnap and sexually assault a woman was interrupted by a passing driver in Burlington was ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing in Woburn District Court Wednesday.

Tyler C. Healey was arrested in Winthrop after his father alerted police that his son wore sneakers similar to those worn by the man seen attacking the victim on a surveillance video released by police following the Sunday evening attack, officials said.

Not guilty pleas were entered on Healey’s behalf in court where he faces four charges including indecent assault and battery and assault with intent to rape, according to court records.