More low-income students gain access to Boston’s exam schools after admission policy changes

For those seeking admission next fall to the seventh grade — the most popular entry point for the exam schools — 45 percent of admission offers went to low-income applicants compared to 35 percent for Fall 2020, the last time the old admission policy was used.

Students from low-income households had better luck getting into Boston’s exam schools under a new admission policy that for the first time gave bonus points to economically-disadvantaged applicants, according to a school department analysis released Wednesday night.

The outcome was slightly better than last year under a temporary admission plan based on student ZIP codes.

Advertisement

Low-income applicants for the ninth grade also experienced similar success, obtaining 63 percent of all admission offers, a 11 percentage point increase from two years ago. That outcome matched the admission results under last year’s ZIP code plan.

“The driving focus of our work at BPS over the past three years has been to increase access to a wide variety of opportunities for all of our students, especially those who have encountered barriers for far too long,” Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said in a statement. “It is incredibly gratifying to know that the policy is working as intended and as a result more Boston students have a more equitable chance to get an excellent education.”

Overall, 67 percent of the 1,283 seventh-grade applicants received an invitation to their first-choice school, 8 percent to their second choice school, and 3 percent to their third-choice school, while 22 percent did not receive an invitation.

Seventh-grade applications, however, were down dramatically. The exam schools received 1,283 for next fall, down from 1,666 last year under the ZIP code plan, and 2,833 two years ago under the old admission policy.

In grade 9, the exam schools received 984 applications, an increase from last year, but down notably from two years ago. Overall, 28 percent received an invitation to their first-choice school, 8 percent to their second-choice school, 7 percent to their third-choice school, and 57 percent did not receive an invitation.

Advertisement

Under the old policy, admission was based on grades and standardized test scores. For the last two years, however, only grades have been used in the admission process due to learning disruptions created by the pandemic. The test will return to the admission process for those seeking admission for Fall 2023 and applicants can take the test next month.

The introduction of the bonus points has been widely embraced by civil rights advocates and many parents who contend it helps level the playing field for applicants who don’t have the financial means for test prep and who tend not perform as well on standardized tests.

But many other families argue the bonus points are unfair and potentially redundant and have been pushing to have them eliminated. Of particular concern is that a large number of middle-class families can obtain the bonuses that are designed to benefit low-income applicants.

Under the policy, any applicant from a school where 40 percent or more of students live in households that receive government assistance can obtain 10 bonus points in the admission process regardless if they are living in a well-to-do household. The vast majority of BPS schools qualify for the bonus points. Those that don’t include the Kilmer and Lyndon K-8 schools in West Roxbury and the Eliot K-8 School in the North End.

Advertisement

Applicants who are homeless, living in public housing developments, or are in the care of the state Department of Children and Families also qualify for 15 bonus points. However, applicants can only tap one set of bonus points in the admission process.

The policy also aims to reshape the demographics of those securing admission in one other significant way. For the first time, applicants are divided into eight separate admission pools, or tiers, based upon the socio-economic factors of where they live in the city so that ideally only applicants of similar means are competing against each other.

Taken together, the changes had some significant impacts on who got in and who didn’t, and the bonus points played a significant role. For seventh-grade applicants, 81 percent of admission offers went to those who secured bonus points. That’s significantly higher the portion of applicants who qualified for bonus points, 69 percent.

The most dramatic shifts in admission outcomes occurred in neighborhoods that historically snatched up the greatest share of seats. In Tier 8, which had the highest number of applicants and includes West Roxbury, a longtime powerhouse in the exam-school admission process, qualified for bonus points, just 34 percent of applicants got bonus points. Consequently, less than half the applicants received admission offers.

In tiers 2 and 3, where nearly all seventh-grade applicants secured bonus points, every applicant got into the exam schools, while nearly all applicants in tiers 1, 4, 5, and 6, where high rates of students qualified for bonus points, received admission offers.

Advertisement

By contrast, the portion of seventh-grade invitations from Latin School going to white applicants dropped by more than half to 23 percent for next fall compared to 50 percent for Fall 2020, while invitations to Asian applicants increased two percentage points to 29 percent.

The Great Divide team explores educational inequality in Boston and statewide. Sign up to receive our newsletter, and send ideas and tips to thegreatdivide@globe.com.

James Vaznis can be reached at james.vaznis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globevaznis.