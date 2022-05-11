Muslim advocacy group says it has received 1,000 calls reporting civil rights violations since 2016

However, the statement said, once schools returned to in-person classes amid the pandemic, calls reporting aggressive, at times violent bullying of Muslim students spiked.

In a statement, CAIR-MA, state chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said it received 163 requests for legal assistance in 2021, down from an average of 240 in prior years.

The Massachusetts chapter of a nationwide Muslim advocacy group has received more than 1,000 calls for assistance since 2016 from members of the faith community whose civil rights were violated, the chapter said Wednesday.

The statement included a link to CAIR-MA’s newly released 2021 civil rights report dubbed “Protecting Our Community.”

The report, the group said, documents more than 1,000 calls for assistance from members of the Muslim community since 2016, when CAIR-MA’s legal department was established.

“Our report demonstrates that while there have been some positive developments, Islamophobia continues to present a threat to Massachusetts Muslims,” said CAIR-MA Executive Director Tahirah Amatul-Wadud in the statement. “While we received fewer requests for help this year, the nature of the complaints was still alarming.

Amatul-Wadud said the complaints are “indicative of the fact that anti-Muslim bigotry is not limited to acts of hate targeting Muslims at an individual level, but rather is present and active in our state’s institutions. We can only hope that this report and others like it lead to action on the part of Massachusetts officials to ensure that the civil rights of Muslims in our state are upheld.”

Her words were echoed in the statement by Barbara J. Dougan, civil rights director for CAIR-MA.

“Our chapter’s legal department received over a thousand complaints since its establishment in 2016,” Dougan said. “This is bittersweet because although we are eager to be a champion for Massachusetts Muslims when they need us, we are driven by the fact that too many people need help to secure the basic human right of freedom of religion. Massachusetts has good laws on the books. Our state officials must be committed to enforcing them.”

