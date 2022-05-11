The Superman building gets its first major vote tonight

State and city leaders announced last month that they want to build 285 apartments (and keep some space for offices and public events) in the 26-story building at 111 Westminster St., which has been vacant since Bank of America left in 2013.

The Rhode Island Commerce Corporation meets at 5 p.m. to consider allocating $15 million from the Rebuild Rhode Island tax credit program and the First Wave Closing Fund for the $220 million project proposed by Massachusetts-based High Rock Development, which owns the building.

There is still a lot that has to happen before we know for sure if the Superman building is going to be converted into apartments and offices, but the first major approval could come tonight.

The state eventually expects to put up $26 million in subsidies, and the project is expected to get another $24 million in federal tax credits. The city of Providence is kicking in a $10 million low-interest loan, a $5 million grant, and a 30-year tax stabilization agreement that could be worth millions of dollars.

There is little doubt that the commerce board will approve the tax credits tonight, and there hasn’t yet been a lot of organized opposition to the overall project. However, the redevelopment of the state’s tallest building and all those state and local subsidies could become a significant issue in the races for governor and mayor of Providence in the coming months.

The deal is structured in a way that it doesn’t require a vote from the General Assembly on any of the state subsidies, but state lawmakers will be asked to amend a law that prevents municipalities from offering tax breaks that last more than 20 years.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.