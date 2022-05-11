The total eclipse of the moon is coming up. Here’s how to watch and take great photos of the ‘Super Blood Moon eclipse’ on May 15

“At least two partial lunar eclipses happen every year, but total lunar eclipses are rare,” states NASA’s website . “It is safe to look at a lunar eclipse.”

The visible part of the eclipse will start around 10:27 p.m. (Eastern Time) and the total eclipse begins about an hour later, at 11:29 p.m., and will last for about an hour and a half, NASA officials said in a video posted on Twitter .

The one that starts on May 15 will be a “Super Blood Moon eclipse,” according to Space.com.

During the eclipse the moon will take on a reddish hue.

“A total lunar eclipse occurs when the moon and the sun are on exact opposite sides of Earth,” NASA’s website states. “Although the moon is in Earth’s shadow, some sunlight reaches the moon. The sunlight passes through Earth’s atmosphere, which causes Earth’s atmosphere to filter out most of the blue light. This makes the moon appear red to people on Earth.”

Unlike solar eclipses, it’s safe to look at a lunar eclipse directly with your eyes. You can even use binoculars or telescope, according to NASA officials.

In preparation for the May 15 lunar eclipse, the Schueller Observatory at the University of Massachusetts Lowell will host an event tonight for people who want to learn more about the upcoming lunar eclipse and how to photograph it. Veteran astrophotographers Imelda Joson and Edwin Aguirre — both former editors of Sky & Telescope magazine — will share their tips on how to best capture the total lunar eclipse using your cellphone or digital camera. The event is free and open to the public, and all ages are welcome, according to the observatory’s Facebook page.

If you can’t make it outside on May 15 to see the total lunar eclipse, you can watch it online and pose any questions you may have to experts in real time on NASA’s live YouTube broadcast.

“Join NASA experts to learn about this incredible natural phenomenon, look through telescope views across the world, and hear about plans to return humans to the lunar surface with the Artemis program,” NASA officials wrote on YouTube. “Have questions? Ask them in our live chat.”





