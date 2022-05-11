Two construction workers in East Boston rescued after cherry-picker becomes stuck

Two construction workers were rescued in East Boston on Wednesday after a cherry-picker got stuck and was unable to move up or down, fire officials said. The workers were not injured, officials said.

The call came in around 12:15 p.m. at Bremen Street, said Brian Alkins, a spokesman for the Boston Fire Department, in a telephone interview.

Alkins said the cherry-picker with the two workers in it was able to drive forward but could not move up or down. Crews met the cherry-picker at a nearby bridge, where firefighters helped the two workers get out, Alkins said.