Two construction workers in East Boston rescued after cherry-picker becomes stuck

Two construction workers were rescued in East Boston on Wednesday after a cherry-picker got stuck and was unable to move up or down, fire officials said. The workers were not injured, officials said.
The call came in around 12:15 p.m. at Bremen Street, said Brian Alkins, a spokesman for the Boston Fire Department, in a telephone interview.
Alkins said the cherry-picker with the two workers in it was able to drive forward but could not move up or down. Crews met the cherry-picker at a nearby bridge, where firefighters helped the two workers get out, Alkins said.
Alkins said he did not know which construction company employed the two workers.
Advertisement
Happening Now on East Boston’s Bremen St: This cherry-picker construction vehicle became unable to move up or down, but was able to drive forward & back. @BostonFire positioned a ladder truck atop Route 1A and took the workers off. No injuries. 📸@pictureboston pic.twitter.com/xJlLQCYznw— NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) May 11, 2022
Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.