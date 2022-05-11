Two Dedham Square workers injured during struggle with juveniles, police say

Dedham police are investigating an assault on two people by a group of juveniles in Dedham Square Saturday night, the same part of the town where police headquarters is located.

In a statement, police said officers responded to the interaction of Washington and High Streets around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

“Officers encountered and ultimately stabilized a chaotic scene,” police said in the statement. “It has been learned that an altercation took place between a group of juveniles in the area and employees of an area business.”