Two Dedham Square workers injured during struggle with juveniles, police say

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated May 11, 2022, 1 hour ago

Dedham police are investigating an assault on two people by a group of juveniles in Dedham Square Saturday night, the same part of the town where police headquarters is located.

In a statement, police said officers responded to the interaction of Washington and High Streets around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

“Officers encountered and ultimately stabilized a chaotic scene,” police said in the statement. “It has been learned that an altercation took place between a group of juveniles in the area and employees of an area business.”

Police said the two employees were taken to undisclosed hospital for evaluation.

The incident remains under investigation and no arrests have been made, police said.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.

