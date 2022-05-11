Vermont man accused of killing his mother at sea to be arraigned in federal court

He is also charged with “related frauds to obtain family and insurance funds,” the US attorney’s office in Vermont said. Authorities alleged that Carman shot and killed his grandfather, John Chakalos, at his home in Windsor, Conn., in 2013 to collect a large inheritance, although a federal indictment unsealed on Tuesday does not charge Carman with his death.

Carman, a 28-year-old who lives in Vernon, Vt., is charged with killing his mother during a fishing trip in September 2016. After his boat sank, he was found adrift on a life raft about 115 miles off Martha’s Vineyard. His mother, Linda, vanished and was presumed dead.

Nearly six years after his mother disappeared at sea in a boating accident, Nathan Carman will be arraigned Wednesday in Vermont on charges of first-degree murder and seven fraud-related crimes.

“Both killings were part of a scheme to obtain money and property from the estate of John Chakalos and related family trusts,” prosecutors said. “The indictment further alleges Carman attempted to defraud the company that insured his fishing boat.”

Nathan Carman had dinner with his grandfather the night before his death and was the last known person to see him alive, according to a police affidavit in the investigation. Nathan Carman was supposed to meet his mother a few hours later but never showed up and did not answer his phone, the affidavit said.

Investigators learned that Carman had purchased a Sig Sauer semiautomatic rifle in New Hampshire that was the same caliber as the weapon used in the slaying, which he did not disclose to police.

In a civil trial in 2019 over Nathan Carman’s effort to force two insurance companies to pay him for the loss of his boat, he claimed that it sank so suddenly during the fishing trip that he never saw his mother before she disappeared. He said he had been adrift for a week when he was rescued.

Specialists testified that Carman made alterations to his 31-foot boat just before leaving from Point Judith, R.I., that caused it to sink. In court filings, the insurers alleged that Carman deliberately sabotaged the boat to kill his mother and previously killed his grandfather as part of a plot to collect a multimillion dollar inheritance.

Chakalos, 87, was shot twice as he slept in December 2013. Police identified Carman as a suspect, according to court filings, but he has never been charged.

In August 2019, Carman told the Globe he was fighting the insurance companies over his $85,000 claim for the loss of his boat because he has done nothing wrong and wants to prove that at trial.

“I want people to know that the trial is happening because I am choosing for it to happen,” Carman wrote in an e-mail. “Unlike a criminal case, or a civil tort seeking an award of massive damages, I could walk away from this with no cost, no risk, and frankly, a lot less damage to my reputation because reporters and tabloidists would not have an ongoing saga to keep writing about. The only cost to walking away would be I lose out on a small insurance claim, the value of which has already been greatly diminished by attorneys fees and expenses.

“The reason I am not walking away, no matter what, is because I am innocent and I want my day in court,” he added.

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com.