Woman fatally stabbed in Mattapan, Boston police say

A woman was fatally stabbed in Mattapan Tuesday night and Boston police said they are investigating the city’s 10th homicide of the year.
Officers responded to Rosewood Street around 9:41 p.m. for reports of a woman with stab wounds and found the victim, police said Wednesday morning.
The woman did not survive her injuries, they added.
The investigation is ongoing, police said. No arrests have been made and no further information is currently available.
