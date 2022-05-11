fb-pixel Skip to main content

Woman fatally stabbed in Mattapan, Boston police say

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated May 11, 2022, 17 minutes ago

A woman was fatally stabbed in Mattapan Tuesday night and Boston police said they are investigating the city’s 10th homicide of the year.

Officers responded to Rosewood Street around 9:41 p.m. for reports of a woman with stab wounds and found the victim, police said Wednesday morning.

The woman did not survive her injuries, they added.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. No arrests have been made and no further information is currently available.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.

